BREAKING: House Passes Resolution Calling on Pence to Invoke the 25th Amendment

The House of Representatives late Tuesday night passed a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and members of the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would immediately remove President Donald Trump from office. The resolution passed 223 to 205, predominantly along party lines.

Earlier in the evening, while the House was debating the resolution, Pence sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) saying he would not invoke the 25th Amendment. In his eyes, doing so would create further divide in the nation.

"But now, with just eight days left in the President's term, you and the Democratic Caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment. I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with the Constitution," the vice president wrote in his letter. "Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to the efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation."

Pence pointed out the 25th Amendment was designed to address a president's incapacity or disability. He reminded the speaker she previously said the 25th Amendment shouldn't be used to punish a president for a comment or action but rather it should be based on a medical determination. The vice president agreed.

"Madam Speaker, you were right," he said. "Under our Constitution, the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation. Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent."

Because Pence refuses to invoke the 25th Amendment, the House is formally sending one article of impeachment to the Senate. The article accuses President Donald Trump of "inciting an insurrection." The House is scheduled to vote on the article Wednesday morning.