AOC's Attempt to Dunk on Ted Cruz Didn't Go So Well

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 8:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday smacked down progressive darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) claims that another Wuhan coronavirus relief package has yet to take place because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the chamber. 

What AOC fails to mention is that Republicans have repeatedly tried to get another relief package passed but Democrats keep stalling.

What's crazy is AOC's so-called "clap back" was that the House doesn't have filibusters. We all know that. We're not talking about the House though. We're talking about the Senate, where things are being held up because Democrats aren't getting the liberal wish list. 

AOC's rebuttal: Republicans need to work harder to garner Democrats' votes. They've tried that. Multiple times. And we're still no closer to a package.

Let's review, shall we? 

Democrats refused to pass the latest Wuhan coronavirus relief package at the end of October which would have provided $16 billion for coronavirus testing, $105 billion for schools, $31 billion for vaccine creation and $15 billion for child care. They did the same thing in September and refuse to negotiate with Republicans. The reason Senate Democrats refuse to approve the bill is because of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Even though she and McConnell came to an agreement, when it came time to vote, Senate Democrats said no. And that's because Pelosi took issue with the bill's language.

"Instead of recognizing the need for a strategic plan, they have changed words including 'shall' to 'may,' 'requirement' to 'recommendation,' and 'strategic plan' to 'strategy.' These changes make the funding a slush fund for the Administration which “may” grant or withhold rather than a prescribed, funded plan to crush the virus," Pelosi said in a letter to her colleagues.

Americans don't care whose fault it is that another relief package hasn't been passed. They simply want the relief. 

