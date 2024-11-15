VIP
No Trust for the Deep State
We're Already Seeing the Effects of Trump Nominating RFK Jr. to HHS

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 15, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Vaccine stocks are continuing to fall after President-elect Donald Trump announced he would nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. 

“We have a generational opportunity to bring together the greatest minds in science, medicine, industry, and government to put an end to the chronic disease epidemic,” Kennedy said in a statement Thursday after Trump nominated him.  

At 1204 GMT, shares in Britain's GSK (GSK.L), opens new tab were down 3.2% at their lowest in more than a year, while AstraZeneca and France's Sanofi (SASY.PA), opens new tab were down between 2.6% and 2.8% respectively. [...]

Sartorius (SATG.DE), opens new tab, a major supplier of biotech lab gear and substances, fell 3.8%.

Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO), opens new tab, which makes a vaccine for mpox, was down 16%, also hurt by third-quarter results

The Danish biotech firm's CEO voiced concerns that RFK Jr, as he is known, could fuel vaccine scepticism but also told Reuters that the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic during Trump's first term made him confident about future bio-defence funding by the incoming U.S. administration.

German-listed shares of BioNtech (22UAy.DE), opens new tab, Pfizer's partner on COVID-19 vaccines, were down more than 10%, set for their biggest one-day fall since August.  [...]

In premarket trading, U.S. vaccine makers fell further after Thursday's declines, with Moderna (MRNA.O), opens new tab down 2.21% after hitting its lowest since April 2020 on Thursday and Novavax (NVAX.O), opens new tab 1.94% lower. 

Pfizer (PFE.N), opens new tab was marginally lower after falling to April lows a day earlier. (Reuters

Could This Be the Real Reason Why Trump Nominated Matt Gaetz As Attorney General? Matt Vespa
"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Trump said in a statement announcing Kennedy as his pick to lead HHS. "The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"

