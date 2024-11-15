We're Already Seeing the Effects of Trump Nominating RFK Jr. to HHS

Vaccine stocks are continuing to fall after President-elect Donald Trump announced he would nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement

“We have a generational opportunity to bring together the greatest minds in science, medicine, industry, and government to put an end to the chronic disease epidemic,” Kennedy said in a statement Thursday after Trump nominated him.

🚨VACCINE & PHARMA STOCKS PLUNGE AS TRUMP TAPS RFK JR.



Pharmaceutical stocks are in freefall after Trump named Kennedy JR. as his HHS Secretary.



Moderna (-30.6%), Novavax (-42.7%) & BioNTech (-11.9%) have tumbled since announcement as investors fear a dramatic shift in U.S.… pic.twitter.com/8UZofs35xm — Jamel Holley (@jamelholley) November 14, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: Big Pharma stock is TANKING in light of RFK Jr. being appointed to Trump's HHS department.



Just look at Moderna and Pfizer! pic.twitter.com/MR1F7apdUu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 14, 2024

JUST IN: Big Pharma stocks tank just moments after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was nominated to be Donald Trump's Department of Health and Human Services secretary.



Moderna: Down 6%

Pfizer: Down 2.6%



Why? RFK has vowed to take on Big Pharma as well as the food industry for… pic.twitter.com/9LtRBpIgVs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 14, 2024

It’s time to play the world’s smallest violin for the executives @moderna_tx & @pfizer. 🎻🎻🎻 pic.twitter.com/S3qJJ8ltXz — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 14, 2024

"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Trump said in a statement announcing Kennedy as his pick to lead HHS. "The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"