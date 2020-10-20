Senate Democrats Block Additional Funding For Coronavirus Relief and Paycheck Protection Program

Senate Democrats blocked another coronavirus relief package proposed by Republicans during a floor vote on Tuesday. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attempted to adjourn the upper chamber on Monday night as Republicans tried to pass additional relief. The GOP-proposed package also included additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which served as a lifeline for small businesses affected by COVID-19. Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans pressed Senate Democrats to put the American people first, but the minority party blocked the stimulus package, again.

Democrats have spent months holding out for a far-left wish list of non-COVID-related items.



The Democratic Leader even tried last night to adjourn the Senate so we could do nothing. That’s how urgent he thinks it is to help working people.



Americans need relief now. — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) October 20, 2020

Well, the votes are in, and Democrats said “no” to this important lifeline for American businesses and workers. https://t.co/waB5lhBI83 — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) October 20, 2020

MCCONNELL: I’ll let you in on a secret. There is something Senators do when we want something to pass: We vote for it.



Today, we’re going to vote on another round of the Paycheck Protection Program. I hope Senate Democrats will join us. — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) October 20, 2020

Last week, @SenateDems told us to work on a relief package, not consider a SCOTUS nominee.



Then last night, they tried to adjourn and prevent us from considering a relief package.



Their antics make as much sense as voting against more PPP funding, which is what they did today. https://t.co/LqLtXKod0Y — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) October 20, 2020

Why haven't we passed more COVID relief? Let’s boil this down, because it’s pretty simple. Dems are sabotaging negotiations & holding relief hostage over blue-state bailouts. Pelosi's all-or-nothing negotiating tactics can't work, & sadly, it’s Americans who'll pay the price. pic.twitter.com/0gwARcWtBE — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) October 20, 2020

Democrats have continually blocked the passage of additional relief, and refused to negotiate in good faith.