Mitch McConnell

Senate Democrats Block Additional Funding For Coronavirus Relief and Paycheck Protection Program

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Senate Democrats Block Additional Funding For Coronavirus Relief and Paycheck Protection Program

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Senate Democrats blocked another coronavirus relief package proposed by Republicans during a floor vote on Tuesday. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attempted to adjourn the upper chamber on Monday night as Republicans tried to pass additional relief. The GOP-proposed package also included additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which served as a lifeline for small businesses affected by COVID-19. Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans pressed Senate Democrats to put the American people first, but the minority party blocked the stimulus package, again.

Democrats have continually blocked the passage of additional relief, and refused to negotiate in good faith. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
WATCH: Why Keith Olbermann Says 'Dumb Bastard' Trump Should Receive the Death Penalty
Beth Baumann
The Simple Reason Why the WSJ Editorial Board Was More Detailed About 'Bidenomics'
Matt Vespa
Is AG William Barr on the Chopping Block?
Matt Vespa
Another Reason to Be Optimistic? Biden Is Underperforming Hillary Clinton's 2016 Numbers In Key States
Matt Vespa
Paging Dr. Fauci: Why Is He Silent on Whether the Women's March was a 'Superspreader Event'
Matt Vespa
Watch: Hickenlooper Signals Support For Court Packing if Senate Confirms Judge Barrett
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular