President Trump Cans Election Security Official Chris Krebs

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he fired Chris Krebs, the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The decision comes after CISA released a statement defending the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result," the statement read.

Not only did CISA say the election was the "most secure" election America has ever had, the agency also went to bat for voting software companies, saying "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." The agency failed to disclose that Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems are part of the Executive Committee of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council's (GCC) Sector Coordinating Council.

According to the president, Krebs' take on the election was "highly inaccurate," which is why he was fired.

The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

...votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

As it currently stands, the Trump campaign is asking courts in Nevada to declare President Trump the winner or not certify the state's results because of alleged voter fraud. In Michigan, canvassers in Wayne County – which is home to Detroit – are split on whether or not to certify the county's results because of "discrepancies" that plagued the system. There have been recent reports coming out of Georgia's recount stating the process isn't being done completely appropriately.