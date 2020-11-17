Trump Team Asks NV Courts to Declare Trump the Winner or Not Certify the State's Vote for POTUS

The Trump campaign on Tuesday announced a new lawsuit in Nevada over the Agilis ballot processing and signature scanning machine that was used throughout the state. There are also allegations of observers being denied access to watch the ballot duplication process and the use of some outreach programs geared towards Native Americans that allegedly resulted in vote-buying.

According to the campaign, at least 40,000 votes were impacted, although that number could be higher.

Clark County register Joe Garcia acknowledged known problems with the voting tabulation system but said it couldn't be remedied with a recount, the lawsuit stated.

"Even though election officials were warned about these dangers, they persisted in implementing an election plan devoid o protections that could have prevented or discouraged malfeasance from third parties," the lawsuit stated. "Consequently, the fraud and abuse came with the election. This contest is the natural result, as evidence will show that the nature and scale of the fraud and abuse renders the purported results of the Nevada election illegitimate."

Because the Nevada legislature decided to change the voting guidelines due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, voters were mailed unsolicited ballots. According to the Trump campaign's lawsuit, officials received multiple ballots from the same people, whether via mail, early voting or in-person on election Day. Instead of having adequate election officials to handle the signature verification process, Clark County relied on software verification programs.

"The reliability of signature verification machines to analyze mail-in ballots has not been established through scientific study and testing to a degree that warrants their use in elections," the campaign stated in their lawsuit.

Not only were officials warned about using the Agilis machines but, according to the Trump team, election officials in Clark County failed to utilize them according to manufacturer recommendations. The claim is election officials used low quality images of voters' signatures and settings were changed so they were below the manufacturers' recommendations, which the campaign stated makes them "unreliable."

Other states who rely on Agilis utilize the machine to weed out signatures that need a second look. An election official comes in and makes the final determination on whether or not the signatures match, something Clark County officials allegedly failed to do.

Another problem, the campaign stated, was how precincts handled voter identification. Instead of requiring voters to provide an ID card, some precincts were allegedly allowing same-day registrants to show proof of a DMV appointment to satisfy that requirement.

One other issue is how provisional ballots were counted. According to Team Trump's lawsuit, provisional ballots that couldn't be cured were supposed to be "spoiled." Election officials allegedly counted those ballots instead of spoiling them.

Native Americans were encouraged to vote with alleged "incentives,"like gift cards, gas cards, raffle entires and t-shirts. According to the campaign, the Nevada Native Vote Project pushed the incentives heavily on social media. In some of the online images, personnel from the NNVP were allegedly wearing Biden-Harris garb and encouraging people to support the Democratic candidate.

As of now, the voting totals between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are 33,596. The Trump campaign believes these votes can make a difference. They're asking for the court to declare Trump the winner or to completely throw out all votes from the state and have no presidential candidate certified from the state of Nevada.