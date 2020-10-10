What the Trump Campaign Plans to Do Instead of Thursday's Presidential Debate

The second presidential debate was originally scheduled for Thurs., Oct. 15th. Whether or not the debate would take place was a question that continually arose once President Donald Trump's Wuhan coronavirus diagnosis became official. Trump campaign officials said the president still wanted to debate, even if that meant the date had to be pushed back by a day or two.

When the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the debate would still take place but would be conducted virtually, with former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump in two different locations, Trump decided he was better off holding a rally or some other campaign event. That decision forced the Commission to officially cancel Thursday's debate.

Instead of holding a rally, it looks as though President Trump is going to partake in a town hall.

"Next Thursday, we’ve already seen that Sleepy Joe is going to accept an invitation to join a different network, in the place of the town hall. He’s happy to do it with the ‘undecided voters’ that are essentially all Biden supporters," Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Jason Miller told Fox News' Martha MacCallum on Friday. "We’re actually going to be on multiple networks at the same time. It hasn’t been announced yet. But I can give you that tease.”

Further details of the town halls from both candidates have yet to be announced.

