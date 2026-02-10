VIP
There Was a Horrific School Shooting in Canada...and Their Police Used a Weird Phrase for the Suspect

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 10, 2026 10:30 PM
Keith Minchin/The Canadian Press via AP

There will definitely be updates in this tragic shooting in Canada, where a suspect opened fire at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia. At least 10 people were killed, with another 25 wounded. The suspect was described as a “person wearing a dress,” where Canadian police used the phrase ‘gunperson’ to describe this person. You could probably guess where this is going—the suspect was found dead (via Fox News):

Tumbler Ridge Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed an active shooter incident Tuesday at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, with at least one suspect found dead.

Police confirmed to Fox News Digital the "original suspect" is believed to have been found dead, but they are working to determine if there was a second suspect involved and the total number of victims.

"We have no confirmation at this time on the number of individuals injured or requiring assistance," Tumbler Ridge RCMP wrote in a statement.

Police remain on the scene and have issued a localized police emergency alert. 

Those in the Tumbler Ridge area are asked to stay inside, lock their doors and refrain from leaving their homes or businesses. 

The New York Times has more

Ten people were killed on Tuesday in a shooting at a high school and a residence in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. 

Six people were found dead in the high school and another person died while being transported to a hospital. A person believed to be the shooter was also dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury, said Ken Floyd, North District commander of the British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police. 

Two other people were found dead in a residence, which the police believed to be connected to the school shooting. Officers were searching additional homes and properties for other people who may be injured or connected to the shootings, the police said in a statement. 

Mr. Floyd said in a news briefing that the police had not yet determined the shooter’s motive. He declined to identify the shooter or provide any age. He confirmed that the shooter was the same person as the suspect mentioned in a police alert to the community earlier in the day. That alert described the suspect as a “female in a dress with brown hair.” 

The authorities reported that about 25 other people had injuries not deemed life-threatening. 

We’ll keep you updated. 

