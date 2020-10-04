Trump Campaign Green Lights a Second Debate But with a Slight Change

Now that President Donald Trump is undergoing treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus at Walter Reed Medical Center, most Americans are wondering what the diagnosis means for the second presidential debate, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 15.

"Any reason to believe the debate doesn't happen? Anything going forward that you think change?" Pete Hegseth, one of the co-hosts of "Fox and Friends" asked on Saturday.

According to Trump's Deputy Campaign Manager David Bossie, another debate will take place as soon as President Trump recovers. It just means the date may have to shift a day or two.

“The debates are going to happen. There’s no reason for them not to. If they have to be pushed — if the second debate has to be pushed a day or two, that’s nothing. We need this president to recover. But he’s a fighter and he’s a fighter for the American people. That’s why he was elected to begin with. And he is such a fighter. He’s going to beat COVID and Joe Biden all at the same time," Bossie explained.

"So, we’re looking forward to the next 30 days of this campaign, of telling the American people the good news of what his accomplishments have been and what he’s done to lower their taxes, to make their lives better, to bring jobs back to America. It’s a great story. None of that changes," the deputy campaign manager explained. "His list of accomplishments is like nothing that we've ever seen and he's done more in 47 months than Joe Biden has done in 47 years. Nothing about COVID is going to change those facts."

