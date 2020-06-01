Donald Trump

Anderson Cooper: Trump Is Nothing But a 'Wannabe Wartime President'

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Jun 01, 2020 9:45 PM
Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

CNN's Anderson Cooper chided President Donald Trump for acting like a "wannabe wartime president" after announcing plans to mobilize all federal resources to reestablish law and order across the country. According to Cooper, Trump is "dominating black people" and "peaceful protestors" when he talks about restoring law and order.

"The killing of George Floyd, Eric Garner, the torcher of Abner Louima, that's not law and order. The president seems to think that dominating black people, dominating peaceful protestors is law and order. It's not. He calls them 'thugs.' Who's the thug here?" Cooper asked. "Hiding in a bunker? Hiding in a suit? Who is the thug?"

"People have waited for days for this wannabe wartime president to say something and that is what he says and this is what he does," the host said. 

President Trump, Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have all made it crystal clear that they support people's right to peacefully gather and protest, that the vast majority of Black Lives Matter protestors have been peaceful. They made a point to condemn Antifa for showing up to protests across the country and hijacking them. It's also why Trump announced his intention of labeling Antifa a terrorist organization.

The left says Trump has been quiet about the riots that are taking place, yet he gave a speech on Saturday following the launch of the SpaceX rocket.

"The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy," the president said. "It should never have happened. It has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger, and grief. Yesterday, I spoke to George's family and expressed the sorrow of our entire nation for their loss. I stand before you [as] a friend and ally to every American seeking justice and peace." 

"And I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone exploiting this tragedy to loot, rob, attack, and menace. Healing, not hatred, justice, not chaos, are the mission at hand," he said on Saturday.

He has also been vocal on Twitter where he has repeatedly chided Democratic mayors and governors for their failed response over the last few days.

These are just a few of his tweets:

