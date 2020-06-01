Sen. Marco Rubio Chides Both the Left and the Right for 'Acts of Violence'

Sen. March Rubio (R-FL) took to Twitter to voice his concerns over various groups on both sides of the political spectrum for hijacking the Black Lives Matter protests that have been considered peaceful.

"The murder of George Floyd is both a tragedy and a travesty and the anger we've seen around it isn't just justified but it's also more than about Mr. Floyd's murder. It is about the substantial percentage of the American family believes and feels that their issues receive less attention and their lives are held with less value because of their race, because of the color of their skin. This is an ongoing issue that has haunted us for far too long and it must be addressed," Rubio explained. "And the anger you saw spilled over in these protests across the country, well, that's where it comes from."