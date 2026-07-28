From Bad to Worse: Milwaukee Public Schools Hire Displaced Chicago Teachers

VIP
MN Lawmaker Claims Senate Candidate Bothered Him for Endorsement As He Recovered From Being Shot
MN Lawmaker Claims Senate Candidate Bothered Him for Endorsement As He Recovered From...
Republicans Will Jump for Joy If This Kamala Harris Rumor Is True
Republicans Will Jump for Joy If This Kamala Harris Rumor Is True
Seattle Mayor's Shambolic Presser Draws Outrage in the Aftermath of Tragic Food Festival Shooting
Seattle Mayor's Shambolic Presser Draws Outrage in the Aftermath of Tragic Food Festival...
Why a Former FDA Official Got Very Uncomfortable During This Interview on CNBC
Why a Former FDA Official Got Very Uncomfortable During This Interview on CNBC
Well, This Florida State House Rep Really Screwed Her Party
Well, This Florida State House Rep Really Screwed Her Party
Until John Thune Gets This Through His Head, He'll Continue to Get Cooked by the GOP Base
Until John Thune Gets This Through His Head, He'll Continue to Get Cooked...
WWE Star Turned Mayor Sounds the Alarm on Flock Safety Camera Surveillance
WWE Star Turned Mayor Sounds the Alarm on Flock Safety Camera Surveillance
VIP
The Democrats' Gerrymander Gambit
The Democrats' Gerrymander Gambit
'Make the Right Choice': Savannah Guthrie Makes New Plea for Information About Her Missing Mother
'Make the Right Choice': Savannah Guthrie Makes New Plea for Information About Her...
DNI Director Bill Pulte Just Provided an Update on Layoffs and Election Security
DNI Director Bill Pulte Just Provided an Update on Layoffs and Election Security
This Whistleblower's Report on Missing Migrant Kids Should End Xavier Becerra's Political Career
This Whistleblower's Report on Missing Migrant Kids Should End Xavier Becerra's Political...
Taxing Them Wasn't Enough, So Mamdani Did This to Rich New Yorkers, Too
Taxing Them Wasn't Enough, So Mamdani Did This to Rich New Yorkers, Too
Ron DeSantis: Fauci's Criticism Is a 'Badge of Honor'
Ron DeSantis: Fauci's Criticism Is a 'Badge of Honor'
A Major Earthquake Hit Southern Japan. Here's What We Know.
A Major Earthquake Hit Southern Japan. Here's What We Know.
Tipsheet

From Bad to Worse: Milwaukee Public Schools Hire Displaced Chicago Teachers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 28, 2026 10:00 AM
From Bad to Worse: Milwaukee Public Schools Hire Displaced Chicago Teachers
AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) have a wide array of problems. Black students comprise 50 percent of the district's student body, but test at the bottom nationally in reading and math. On top of that, MPS had a $46 million budget deficit for the 2026-2027 school year that they "fixed" by approving a $1.6 billion budget and cutting non-classroom and central office staff.

Advertisement

But that budget also puts more bodies in classrooms, and to fill those spots, MPS is looking south to Chicago, and reportedly hiring Chicago Public School (CPS) teachers with on-the-spot job offers.

Here's more:

Milwaukee Public Schools will host a two day recruitment fair in Chicago this week as the district seeks to hire recently laid off Chicago Public Schools educators.

“Milwaukee is just a short 90 minute drive or train trip away, and we are ecstatic to welcome Chicago educators to Milwaukee as we work to manage and reduce class size and ensure that a highly qualified teacher is in front of every student,” said Dominick Maniscalco, MPS chief human resources officer.

Chicago Public Schools laid off teachers this summer as part of a cost cutting plan tied to declining enrollment and a budget deficit of more than $730 million.

CPS has also faced long running concerns about academic performance, including low literacy proficiency rates, uneven math outcomes, and persistent gaps in student achievement between neighborhood schools and selective enrollment campuses. Although it does score a B on one prominent satisfaction rating.

This is like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Recommended

This Whistleblower's Report on Missing Migrant Kids Should End Xavier Becerra's Political Career Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CHICAGO COMMUNISM EDUCATION WISCONSIN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Alarmingly, no. MPS students, as we mentioned, test at the bottom nationally, and only nine percent of fourth graders perform at or above the NAEP proficiency level, and that number only goes up to 15 percent in eighth grade.

Because MPS is worse.

Dillinger would have done a better job, frankly.

Both MPS and CPS have major problems. On top of poor academic performance, the Chicago Teachers Union is a hotbed of political activism, including funding trips to Venezuela to support the communist regime there. MPS students deserve so much better, and they won't be getting it.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power to the states. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Whistleblower's Report on Missing Migrant Kids Should End Xavier Becerra's Political Career Amy Curtis
Republicans Will Jump for Joy If This Kamala Harris Rumor Is True Matt Vespa
Taxing Them Wasn't Enough, So Mamdani Did This to Rich New Yorkers, Too Amy Curtis
Seattle Mayor's Shambolic Presser Draws Outrage in the Aftermath of Tragic Food Festival Shooting Matt Vespa
Why a Former FDA Official Got Very Uncomfortable During This Interview on CNBC Matt Vespa
WWE Star Turned Mayor Sounds the Alarm on Flock Safety Camera Surveillance Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Whistleblower's Report on Missing Migrant Kids Should End Xavier Becerra's Political Career Amy Curtis
Advertisement