Democrats Keep Trying to Take Credit for the Working Families Tax Cuts

The Working Families Tax Cuts (WFTC) has done tremendous good for the American people. At the beginning of the month, Republicans hailed the one-year anniversary of those tax cuts and found that refunds were up 11 percent, with the average refund exceeding $3,400. The No Tax on Tips and No Tax on Overtime provisions, as well as No Tax on Social Security, meant more money in American pockets.

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Democrats, of course, unanimously opposed the WFTC and the One Big Beautiful Bill. But once they realized how beneficial and popular the WFTC actually were, they started to try and take credit for them. They're still doing it, too.

Sen. Ruben Gallego introduced a bill that would make Trump Accounts permanent, but remove President Trump's name from them. Gallego would call them "American Dream Accounts" instead. Gallego voted against the WFTC after declaring he was "up all night" fighting against them "for the millions of Americans who will be worse off because of this tax bill."

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker called the WFTC a "moral obscenity" and voted against the legislation. But on July 6, Booker said he always fought for "baby bonds" and called them a "real foundation of wealth."

For years, I’ve fought to give every single American child a Baby Bond — a real foundation of wealth that grows with them.



Now those accounts are live.



This is how we redeem the American Dream. not just for some, but for every family, every child, and every future. pic.twitter.com/IbOoNAiwZP — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 6, 2026

"Those accounts are now live" refers to the launch of the Trump accounts, of course.

Reps. Nellie Pou (NJ-09), Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), and Sharice Davids (KS-03) all opposed the WFTC and the "Big, Beautiful Bill." Yet after voting against it, they all took turns bragging about how they got security funding for the FIFA World Cup. Rep. Cleaver said, "After joining with representatives from across the country to push for federal investments that will ensure a safe and orderly event, I am very happy that we were able to secure $625 million to support security efforts in the 11 host cities, including Kansas City."

"Congress' job here is to help keep everyone working together and provide whatever federal resources we can to assure total security," said Rep. Pou in a September 2025 statement.

Rep. Davids said, "I've been proud to work with Congressman Cleaver and a bipartisan group of colleagues to advocate for these much-needed resources, and I'll keep working to make sure Kansas City is ready to shine on the global stage."

Gov. Katie Hobbs of Arizona once begged her state's congressional delegation to vote against the "Big, Beautiful Bill," writing in a letter to them, "Any version of this bill that rips healthcare from hundreds of thousands of Arizonans, slashes nutrition assistance for working families, and guts rural hospitals to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy is unacceptable." Hobbs vetoed a Republican measure that would have brought Arizona's tax code in line with federal changes, including the WFTC and No Tax on Tips. But less than a week ago, Hobbs was out touting No Tax on Tips after signing a $18.3 billion Arizona budget.

No tax on tips means more money in Arizonans' pockets. pic.twitter.com/dDxgmMME28 — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) July 24, 2026

Democrats have no record to run on, so they are pretending they didn't oppose the "Big, Beautiful Bill," the WFTC, and the numerous other provisions that saved Americans millions of dollars and put more money back in the pockets of hardworking families. They opposed the bill, and some Democrats like Arizona's Amish Shah called the WFTC "abominable" and called for their "wholesale repeal."

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Voters deserve to know that the Democrats did not want to let them keep their money, and fought President Trump and Republicans every step of the way, and they should remember that before going to the polls in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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