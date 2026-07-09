Democrats Unanimously Opposed the Working Families Tax Cuts. Now They're Trying to Take Credit for It.

Shortly before Independence Day, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) released an ad celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Working Families Tax Cut. President Trump signed the tax cuts into law on July 4, 2025, and thanks to that legislation, American families saw their refunds increase by 11 percent, some 25 million taxpayers took advantage of the No Tax on Overtime provisions, while millions of other Americans kept more money in their pockets thanks to the No Tax on Tips and No Tax on Social Security.

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Small business owners saw their tax bill reduced by $7,000, and any American child born between 2025 and 2028 can receive $1,000 in a Trump Account, which can set them up for generational wealth down the road.

All told, 97 percent of filers received a tax cut this past tax season, and $82 billion was returned to American taxpayers. 96 percent of filers who received a tax cut earned less than $200,000, with those earning between $100,000 and $200,000 receiving an average tax cut of over $1,250. Almost 70 percent of filers who received a tax cut earned less than $100,000.

The Working Families Tax Cuts also prevented a $5 trillion tax hike, the largest in American history.

It's proof that Republicans' pro-growth, pro-worker policies deliver for American families.

Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, lambasted the bill, and Democrats unanimously opposed this legislation. Arizona Democrat Amish Shah called the Working Families Tax Cuts 'abominable' and called for their 'wholesale repeal.'

But now that it's clear the Working Families Tax Cuts are helping American families, the Democrats who opposed them are trying to take credit for the legislation and its successes. Voters have a right to know that Democrats are trying to pull the wool over their eyes on who is helping American families.

It's not Democrats.

Michigan Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet ran two television ads in her district, ads funded with taxpayer dollars, in which she claims to have 'passed the Working Families Tax Credit' and that she's helping Michigan families 'claim the Working Families Tax Credit.' If McDonald Rivet is trying to tout the Michigan 'working families tax credit' that the state passed years ago, she's definitely trying to mislead voters by pretending she supported President Trump's Working Families Tax Cuts. McDonald Rivet voted against those tax cuts.

Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona introduced a bill to make Trump Accounts permanent and automatically enroll newborns in the program. He renames them 'American Dream Accounts' to hide the fact that these accounts were the idea of Republicans and President Trump. He also introduced a bill to make the No Tax on Tips provision permanent. Gallego voted against the Working Families Tax Cuts, too.

In Nevada, Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford, and Susie Lee, as well as Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent 'to ensure the successful implementation' of the No Tax on Tips provision for their constituents and other tipped workers. All these Nevada legislators voted no on the Working Families Tax Cuts, including the No Tax on Tips provision, even though they admitted that they are "lawmakers representing our nation’s most hospitality and service industry dependent economy."

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Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York grudgingly admitted there were things he liked in the One Big, Beautiful Bill and, along with Ohio Rep. Emilia Sykes, introduced a bill to expand eligibility for No Tax on Overtime. They both voted against the legislation.

Reps. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri and Sharice Davids of Kansas issued a joint press release announcing they helped secure funding for World Cup security. Rep. Nellie Pou of New Jersey also took credit for the funding. They all trashed the Working Families Tax Cuts and voted against the legislation. They also voted repeatedly to keep the Department of Homeland Security, which managed World Cup security, closed.

"With their unanimous opposition to the Working Families Tax Cuts, Congressional Democrats in unison voted against the average American family receiving between $2,300 and $3,750 in tax relief — with 97% of all tax filers receiving a tax cut — and $1000 investment accounts for every newborn citizen in America," said House Speaker Mike Johnson. "They also voted against no tax on tips and overtime, the doubled child tax credit, and $50 billion for rural healthcare. Now, as tens of millions of citizens are benefiting from this historic tax relief, Democrats are attempting to mislead the American people and claim credit for something they opposed vehemently. Republicans will not let the American people forget that if Democrats had it their way, every taxpayer would have faced the largest tax increase in American history."

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