JoAnna Mendoza's Tax Hike Record Is Catching Up to Her

Unearthed quotes from JoAnna Mendoza, a radical millionaire Democrat running for AZ-06, reveal how she plans on paying for her hyper-progressive agenda to defund the police, open the border, and legalize prostitution to financially support trans minorities by raising taxes over 30 percent.

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In a 2023 statement while working for the Arizona Center for Economic Progress, a George Soros connected organization, Mendoza complained about the state’s move toward a flat tax rate, stating that “We don't have to tilt the system toward the wealthy. We can ensure everyone pays their fair share.”

Under her leadership, the AZ Center pushed for a repeal of the 2.5 percent flat tax and outlined their desired graduated tax rate and a ban on new tax credits for both individuals and corporations. In 2020, Mendoza sought a significant tax hike for Arizona’s highest earners by pushing for an 8 percent state tax for individuals earning more than $250,000 under Prop 208.

All told, Mendoza’s proposals would see Arizona's income tax system return to a graduated rate structure with four brackets instead of the current 2.5 percent flat tax. Income up to approximately $27,272 would be taxed at 2.59 percent, costing taxpayers at the top of that bracket about $25 more per year than they pay under today's flat tax. Income between roughly $27,273 and $54,544 would be taxed at 3.34 percent, increasing annual taxes by as much as $254.

Income from about $54,545 to $163,632 would be taxed at 4.17 percent, resulting in increases of up to $2,075 per year. Income above approximately $163,632 would be taxed at 4.5 percent, with taxpayers paying as much as $3,800 more annually before accounting for Proposition 208. In addition, the 3.5 percent Proposition 208 surcharge would continue to apply to income exceeding $250,000 for single filers or $500,000 for joint filers, adding another $3,500 in tax for every $100,000 of income above those thresholds.

Data shows that the median AZ-06 household earns just under $80,000 annually, meaning that a move from the 2.5 flat tax to Mendoza’s graduate tax would see a greater than 30 percent increase in tax bills.

Despite her desire to implement a system that would financially hurt her would-be constituents, Mendoza herself is a millionaire who pays herself tens of thousands in campaign disbursements in a significantly higher wage than that of the average Sixth District citizen. Federal elections regulations only allow for candidate salaries in very limited circumstances. Republican officials believe that the move could amount to embezzlement.

“It's sick that Mendoza is embezzling from her campaign while advocating raising taxes 30% or more on working and middle-class Arizona families,” RNC Spokesman Nick Poche told Townhall. “With JoAnna Mendoza, the radical left gets whatever they want, and Arizonans get to pay for it."

Mendoza's opponent, Rep. Juan Ciscomani, has taken a markedly different approach. While Mendoza opposes Ciscomani's Working Families Tax Cuts Act, the legislation is projected to provide substantial tax relief for Arizona families. A typical Arizona household with two children is expected to receive between $7,400 and $10,600 more in take-home pay over four years, with inflation-adjusted wages projected to increase by an additional $3,800 to $6,800.

We already knew Juan Ciscomani was a coward, and he reminded us again today. His vote for the One Big Ugly Bill shows he cares more about party bosses and billionaires than #AZ06.



I won’t sit back and let a spineless politician treat us like we’re disposable. pic.twitter.com/JPCUFilTMf — JoAnna Mendoza (@Mendoza4AZ) July 3, 2025

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The legislation also eliminates federal taxes on tips, benefiting roughly three percent of Arizona's workforce employed in tipped occupations, and removes taxes on overtime pay, potentially helping the approximately 23 percent of Arizona workers who regularly earn overtime, including many in overtime-eligible jobs. In addition, the bill provides tax relief for an estimated 1.3 million Arizona seniors, protects approximately 133,000 Arizona jobs over four years, and makes permanent the small-business pass-through deduction, benefiting an estimated 103,000 Arizona businesses, which amounts to about 44 percent of all firms in the state.

Ciscomani will take on Mendoza in hopes of retaining his seat during November’s midterm elections.

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