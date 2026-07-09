This House Democrat Is Trying to Save Face After Voting Against Tax Cuts

Last year, Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill, providing tax relief to families through lowering rates and providing deductions for taxes on tips and overtime. Democrat Rep. Susie Lee (NV-3) dismissed the bill's benefits and voted against it. There's just one problem: Lee, who is running for reelection in November, is now trying to champion the causes she voted against by co-sponsoring the TIPS Act, claiming it would make "No Tax on Tips" permanent and eliminate the subminimum wage.

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FACT: I cosponsor the TIPS Act which makes No Tax on Tips PERMANENT and eliminates the subminimum wage.



Republicans in Congress refuse to bring this bill up for a vote. They’d rather let No Tax on Tips expire, all while their tax breaks for billionaires are permanent. — Susie Lee (@SusieLeeNV) July 8, 2026

In Nevada, tipped workers make up more than 5 percent of the workforce, one of the highest concentrations in the country. Thanks to the legislation that Lee voted against, workers can deduct up to $25,000 in tips and overtime, with overtime deductions benefiting up to 20 percent of the workforce. Now that the policy is benefiting Nevada workers, Lee is trying to reverse course ahead of the November election.

She's being called out online by Marty O'Donnell, her Republican opponent, for her hypocrisy.

You voted AGAINST No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, No Tax on Social Security, and in favor of raising taxes on every single person in the state of Nevada. https://t.co/X3JrB6Mex0 — Marty O'Donnell (@MartyTheElder) July 8, 2026

Following the bill's passage last summer, Lee even called the tax relief nothing more than "temporary crumbs for working families in Southern Nevada." She told NOTUS that her support for “no tax on tips” didn’t outweigh her opposition to the “full package,” which she called “devastating” for Nevada. Now that the Big Beautiful Bill is returning money to taxpayers, Lee is trying to capitalize on the win she opposed.

Cut the bullshit, @SusieLeeNV.



You voted NO on the bill that actually delivered no tax on tips for Nevada workers and called it crumbs.



Now that it’s popular, you’re scrambling to slap your name on it and act like you’re the hero.



Pathetic. Nevadans see right through you. https://t.co/ypQqfIwExx pic.twitter.com/h9hTvknGVz — Christian Martinez (@CDHMartinez) July 8, 2026

Don't fall for her attempt to win back voters. She made it clear that she opposed tax cuts, choosing to fall in line with her party rather than provide relief for her constituents. She can't have her cake and eat it too.

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