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Tipsheet

This House Democrat Is Trying to Save Face After Voting Against Tax Cuts

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | July 09, 2026 12:15 PM
This House Democrat Is Trying to Save Face After Voting Against Tax Cuts
Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

Last year, Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill, providing tax relief to families through lowering rates and providing deductions for taxes on tips and overtime. Democrat Rep. Susie Lee (NV-3) dismissed the bill's benefits and voted against it. There's just one problem: Lee, who is running for reelection in November, is now trying to champion the causes she voted against by co-sponsoring the TIPS Act, claiming it would make "No Tax on Tips" permanent and eliminate the subminimum wage. 

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In Nevada, tipped workers make up more than 5 percent of the workforce, one of the highest concentrations in the country. Thanks to the legislation that Lee voted against, workers can deduct up to $25,000 in tips and overtime, with overtime deductions benefiting up to 20 percent of the workforce. Now that the policy is benefiting Nevada workers, Lee is trying to reverse course ahead of the November election. 

She's being called out online by Marty O'Donnell, her Republican opponent, for her hypocrisy.

Following the bill's passage last summer, Lee even called the tax relief nothing more than "temporary crumbs for working families in Southern Nevada." She told NOTUS that her support for “no tax on tips” didn’t outweigh her opposition to the “full package,” which she called “devastating” for Nevada. Now that the Big Beautiful Bill is returning money to taxpayers, Lee is trying to capitalize on the win she opposed. 

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY NEVADA TAXES

Don't fall for her attempt to win back voters. She made it clear that she opposed tax cuts, choosing to fall in line with her party rather than provide relief for her constituents. She can't have her cake and eat it too. 

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