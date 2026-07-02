One Year Later: NRCC Touts Working Families Tax Cuts, Targets Democrats in New Ad

One year ago, the Republican controlled Congress passed the Working Families Tax Cuts, and President Trump signed the bill into law on July 4, 2025. Since then, the Working Families Tax Cuts have helped millions of American families keep more of their hard-earned money.

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Back in April, millions of Americans filed their taxes and found that refunds were up 11 percent, with the average refund exceeding $3,400. This includes 25 million taxpayers who claimed the No Tax on Overtime provision, six million who benefited from the No Tax on Tips, and 27 million who claimed the No Tax on Social Security. In addition, 12 million small business owners saw an average tax reduction of $7,000 and families who have children born between 2028 and 2028 are eligible for $1,000 government contributions to Trump Accounts that will help their children start off on the right financial footing.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) said at the time that it was proof that Republicans' "pro-growth, pro-worker policies deliver."

As American families reap the benefits of the Republicans' economic agenda, voters need to be reminded that every single House Democrat voted against the Working Families Tax Cuts. Instead, Democrats chose to support the largest tax hike in American history, which would have cost working families thousands of dollars every year.

To mark the anniversary, the NRCC launched a new ad about the Working Families Tax Cuts and the choice Americans have heading into the midterms.

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"One year ago today, President Trump and Republicans passed big tax cuts for working families," the ad says. "There's more to do, but the real question, whose plan works better for you?"

"Republicans lowered taxes on the working class, stopped welfare for illegals, more jobs for Americans," the ad continues. "But Democrats want to take it all away. Their plan? You pay thousands more. Inflation, higher gas prices, open borders. The choice is clear: Republicans keep fighting to lower our costs."

Democrats do want to repeal the Working Families Tax Cuts. Arizona Congressional candidate Amish Shah, who called the Working Families Tax cuts 'abominable' and called for their 'wholesale repeal.'

As Americans celebrate our nation's 250th Independence Day, they can also celebrate independence from the burdensome taxes Democrats would levy on us. And the results speak for themselves. As the battle for control of the House intensifies, the NRCC hopes voters will remember not only the tax relief they received, but also that every House Democrat voted against the Working Families Tax Cuts.

"One year later, the contrast for America couldn't be clearer," said NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella. "Republicans put more money back in Americans' pockets with bigger refunds, lower costs, and historic tax relief. Democrats voted to raise taxes on working families after fueling historic inflation, and they'd do it again if they get the chance."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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