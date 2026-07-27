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Tipsheet

The Democratic Socialists Are Coming for Our Children

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 27, 2026 12:30 PM
The Democratic Socialists Are Coming for Our Children
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

In order to propagate their fetid ideology, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have set their sights on New York City public schools. This radical takeover is part of their plan to fundamentally transform (read: destroy) America. The DSA has made it very clear that their agenda includes abolishing the Senate, ending the Supreme Court, creating a unicameral legislature they'll keep a stranglehold on, emptying our prisons of criminals (to make room for enemies of the state), and shredding our Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

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The Democratic Socialists of America are plotting a radical takeover of NYC public schools, with comrades admitting they want to mold a new generation of baby Bolsheviks, The Post has learned.

Maureen Fadem — yet another nutty professor working for a CUNY school — called for kids to be educated in a “democratic socialist frame” and to be taught the Godfathers of Communism Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, despite their writing inspiring some of the most murderous dictators in history, from Stalin to Mao.

“We need to overhaul the curriculum in a class consciousness frame. . . . The curriculum as a whole needs to be relooked at, revisioned and reframed,” the CUNY Kingsborough Community College professor said.

In addition to students being schooled in “class consciousness” — the radical Marxist idea that business owners are at war with their workers and all private property should be revoked — Fadem also said that teachers must be educated in “race consciousness.”

They must be stopped.

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Related:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION NEW YORK SOCIALISM

Teachers unions are little more than taxpayer-funded activist hubs.

And Republicans, by and large, let them do this.

We need to recapture our schools, for the sake of the children and our country.

This is why they oppose homeschooling and school choice, too.

Pull the funding.

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Pay attention.

Exactly this.

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