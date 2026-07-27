The Democratic Socialists Are Coming for Our Children

In order to propagate their fetid ideology, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have set their sights on New York City public schools. This radical takeover is part of their plan to fundamentally transform (read: destroy) America. The DSA has made it very clear that their agenda includes abolishing the Senate, ending the Supreme Court, creating a unicameral legislature they'll keep a stranglehold on, emptying our prisons of criminals (to make room for enemies of the state), and shredding our Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

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DSA targets NYC public school kids in radical takeover https://t.co/WRMrpl2RKc pic.twitter.com/ALbw5de21F — New York Post (@nypost) July 26, 2026

Here's more:

The Democratic Socialists of America are plotting a radical takeover of NYC public schools, with comrades admitting they want to mold a new generation of baby Bolsheviks, The Post has learned. Maureen Fadem — yet another nutty professor working for a CUNY school — called for kids to be educated in a “democratic socialist frame” and to be taught the Godfathers of Communism Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, despite their writing inspiring some of the most murderous dictators in history, from Stalin to Mao. “We need to overhaul the curriculum in a class consciousness frame. . . . The curriculum as a whole needs to be relooked at, revisioned and reframed,” the CUNY Kingsborough Community College professor said. In addition to students being schooled in “class consciousness” — the radical Marxist idea that business owners are at war with their workers and all private property should be revoked — Fadem also said that teachers must be educated in “race consciousness.”

They must be stopped.

All with the willing support and cooperation of the faculty and the teachers union no doubt. Instead of teaching kids about the greatness of America and the amazing story of how it was created, they always focus on the negative aspects of it, aspects the US always, in the end,… https://t.co/G6V81VRQqq — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) July 26, 2026

Teachers unions are little more than taxpayer-funded activist hubs.

They've been taking over American schools and colleges since the 60s. The only thing that's changed is that they're unapologetically boastful about it now. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) July 26, 2026

And Republicans, by and large, let them do this.

We need to recapture our schools, for the sake of the children and our country.

DSA zeroing in on NYC public school kids as part of a broader ideological push is exactly the pattern parents have been watching for years. When political organizers treat classrooms as territory to capture rather than places to teach, trust collapses fast. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) July 26, 2026

This is why they oppose homeschooling and school choice, too.

🚨 Wanna throw up?



The City University of New York (CUNY) receives over $ 1 BILLION in federal funding every year. That $1 BILLION covers multiple campuses.



Taxpayer-funded professors are partnering with the DSA, plotting strategies to inject COMMUNISM into K-12 schools next… https://t.co/UAnn4qGJkp pic.twitter.com/98yZ3SJA97 — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) July 26, 2026

Pull the funding.

🚨 Are you paying attention?



Socialists are openly targeting public schools and our children. This should be a wake-up call for every parent.



This is exactly why Moms for Liberty exists; to unify, educate and empower parents.



🇺🇸 Join the movement: https://t.co/6wTcRIiFXI… https://t.co/wXt7SqJs6h — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) July 26, 2026

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Pay attention.

Dismantling and defunding NYC public schools is not a radical position.

Allowing them to continue on the current trajectory is a radical position. https://t.co/SfaO0eMvc2 — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) July 26, 2026

Exactly this.

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