Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield
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Tipsheet

A Bunch of Democrats Joined a Livestream Where the DSA Attacked America and Praised Terrorists

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 23, 2026 8:30 AM
A Bunch of Democrats Joined a Livestream Where the DSA Attacked America and Praised Terrorists
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), despite their name, actually hate America and all she stands for. Their platform calls for the abolition of the nuclear family, the dismantling of America and her laws, and the destruction of Western civilization.

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They want full-blown communism, and they're bound and determined to shred our Declaration of Independence, our Constitution, and abolish the Senate, Supreme Court, and presidency in favor of a unicameral Congress they control like the dictators they are.

But there are some places and groups they love, like Iran, and the terror groups it sponsors: the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas. And several Democratic Party politicians joined this livestream, including Ro Khanna, Abdul El-Sayed, Cori Bush, Claire Valdez, and Dariliza Avila Chevalier.

"The U.S. government and the Israeli government, they're in the midst of creating the Fourth Reich," said podcaster Kyle Kulinski. "And it is absolutely accurate to compare these people to Mussolini, to Adolf Hitler."

"We're governed by dead-eyed psychopaths and sociopaths and bloodthirsty imperialists," Kulinski continued. "The U.S. government and the Israeli government, they are the terrorists. They are the terrorists. They are doing terrorism."

It gets really interesting when Kulinski expresses his dismay that ending the Iranian regime would put an end to several major Islamic terrorist groups.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY HAMAS IRAN

"If Iran's off the table as a regional power, that means Hezbollah can't be funded, Hamas can't be funded, the Houthis can't be funded. Like, the Shia crescent falls, and then you have nothing but regional domination for Israel," he said.

Get that? The DSA support Iran because Iran funds the terror groups that target and seek to destroy Israel.

"There's a reason why I call Israel and the U.S. the Axis of Epstein, okay?" he said. "There's a reason why I've said repeatedly that they're in the midst of creating the Fourth Reich because that sincerely is what they're doing. These are genuinely repulsive, disgusting, wretched, depraved human beings. And it is absolutely accurate to compare these people to the worst criminals in history. To Mussolini, to Adolf Hitler."

Yes.

Yes, it was.

They support terrorists. Literal terrorists, while calling the U.S. and Israel the "Fourth Reich."

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Not a single journalist will ask them about this.

They should all be questioned about this nonstop. This is what they support and what they want to bring to America.

This is also creating the permission structure under which they will justify and excuse violence towards their political enemies. By comparing us to Mussolini and Hitler, they want violence targeted against us, and they will call it justified.

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