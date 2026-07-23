A Bunch of Democrats Joined a Livestream Where the DSA Attacked America and Praised Terrorists

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), despite their name, actually hate America and all she stands for. Their platform calls for the abolition of the nuclear family, the dismantling of America and her laws, and the destruction of Western civilization.

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They want full-blown communism, and they're bound and determined to shred our Declaration of Independence, our Constitution, and abolish the Senate, Supreme Court, and presidency in favor of a unicameral Congress they control like the dictators they are.

But there are some places and groups they love, like Iran, and the terror groups it sponsors: the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas. And several Democratic Party politicians joined this livestream, including Ro Khanna, Abdul El-Sayed, Cori Bush, Claire Valdez, and Dariliza Avila Chevalier.

EXCLUSIVE: Several DSA-aligned politicians attended a stream where speakers compared America to Nazism and discussed protecting Iran’s ability to fund Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.



“If Iran is off the table, Hezbollah can’t be funded, Hamas can’t be funded, the Houthis can’t… pic.twitter.com/M9UvlG6AmT — Canary Mission (@canarymission) July 20, 2026

"The U.S. government and the Israeli government, they're in the midst of creating the Fourth Reich," said podcaster Kyle Kulinski. "And it is absolutely accurate to compare these people to Mussolini, to Adolf Hitler."

"We're governed by dead-eyed psychopaths and sociopaths and bloodthirsty imperialists," Kulinski continued. "The U.S. government and the Israeli government, they are the terrorists. They are the terrorists. They are doing terrorism."

It gets really interesting when Kulinski expresses his dismay that ending the Iranian regime would put an end to several major Islamic terrorist groups.

"If Iran's off the table as a regional power, that means Hezbollah can't be funded, Hamas can't be funded, the Houthis can't be funded. Like, the Shia crescent falls, and then you have nothing but regional domination for Israel," he said.

Get that? The DSA support Iran because Iran funds the terror groups that target and seek to destroy Israel.

"There's a reason why I call Israel and the U.S. the Axis of Epstein, okay?" he said. "There's a reason why I've said repeatedly that they're in the midst of creating the Fourth Reich because that sincerely is what they're doing. These are genuinely repulsive, disgusting, wretched, depraved human beings. And it is absolutely accurate to compare these people to the worst criminals in history. To Mussolini, to Adolf Hitler."

We can’t share a nation with those people.



At some point we’re going to have to accept that we know what to do, and that we have to do it. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) July 20, 2026

Yes.

“If Iran is off the table, Hezbollah can’t be funded, Hamas can’t be funded, the Houthis can’t be funded” is said as a lament. https://t.co/zELjzfCFhn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 20, 2026

Yes, it was.

They support terrorists. Literal terrorists, while calling the U.S. and Israel the "Fourth Reich."

A bunch of elected DSA congressional members and candidates openly discussing how to fund Iranian terrorist proxies—the Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas—while the US is at war with Iran. How is this not treason? Charge them and remove them from congress. This is insane https://t.co/TQKp8IstaM — Trinity Votes 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@TrinityMustache) July 20, 2026

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Not a single journalist will ask them about this.

Spotted here on a stream where Krystal Ball's husband says it's a bad thing if Iran stops funding Hezbollah and Hamas:



Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA)

Rep. Analilia Mejia (D-NJ)

Darializa Avila Chevalier

Claire Valdez

Chris Rabb

Cori Bush

Abdul El-Sayed

Melat Kiros https://t.co/Lspi76ntjx — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 21, 2026

They should all be questioned about this nonstop. This is what they support and what they want to bring to America.

This is also creating the permission structure under which they will justify and excuse violence towards their political enemies. By comparing us to Mussolini and Hitler, they want violence targeted against us, and they will call it justified.

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