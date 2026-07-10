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Tipsheet

The DSA Spells Out Their Plan to Take Down America

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 10, 2026 12:00 PM
The DSA Spells Out Their Plan to Take Down America
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

It seems unwise to dismiss the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and their candidates. They have made it very clear they intend to dismantle not only America, but Western civilization, and they're spelling out exactly how they plan to do it.

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It's not really a surprise, of course. They said they plan to use the Democratic Party as their vehicle to power.

And once they do that, they plan to take America down from within.

"We have a unique responsibility to act from the heart of empire, the belly of the beast," said DSA Los Angeles member Frances Gill. "So the most important thing that we can do is take that empire down from within.

"Our role, ultimately, is to facilitate our own empire's failure in ways that we can. Ultimately, to overthrow our own empire," said Amy Wilhelm of the Seattle DSA.

DSA San Francisco member Hazel Williams added, "Imperialism is, U.S. imperialism is not a thing that can be reformed away. It has to be overthrown through revolutionary struggle."

"And to build a mass movement that can use the leverage of workers to hit the kill switch on American imperialism here within the American empire," said Sarah Anastasia Milner, of DSA Portland.

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Related:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY MENTAL HEALTH SOCIALISM

They are dangerous and must be treated as such.

And it's going to bite Democrats on the butt.

They must be defeated.

Yes, they are.

Wow. That's terrifying.

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Mental illness.

No, it's just to destroy. They want us to live in poverty, and every single one of these socialists thinks they'll get paid to write poetry or paint pretty pictures for the regime.

They'll be the first ones lined up by the powers that be, because they'll no longer be useful to the cause if the socialists gain control.

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