The DSA Spells Out Their Plan to Take Down America

It seems unwise to dismiss the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and their candidates. They have made it very clear they intend to dismantle not only America, but Western civilization, and they're spelling out exactly how they plan to do it.

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It's not really a surprise, of course. They said they plan to use the Democratic Party as their vehicle to power.

And once they do that, they plan to take America down from within.

"The most important thing we can do is take that (American) empire down from within"



DSA members make it clear what their goal is: destroying America. pic.twitter.com/Txy5Na21UG — Canary Mission (@canarymission) July 5, 2026

"We have a unique responsibility to act from the heart of empire, the belly of the beast," said DSA Los Angeles member Frances Gill. "So the most important thing that we can do is take that empire down from within.

"Our role, ultimately, is to facilitate our own empire's failure in ways that we can. Ultimately, to overthrow our own empire," said Amy Wilhelm of the Seattle DSA.

DSA San Francisco member Hazel Williams added, "Imperialism is, U.S. imperialism is not a thing that can be reformed away. It has to be overthrown through revolutionary struggle."

"And to build a mass movement that can use the leverage of workers to hit the kill switch on American imperialism here within the American empire," said Sarah Anastasia Milner, of DSA Portland.

They are dangerous and must be treated as such.

Yes, they’re revolutionary communists and socialists. And Democrats welcomed them in their party with open arms. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 6, 2026

And it's going to bite Democrats on the butt.

They’re losers but thanks to our teachers, we’ve churned out millions of them. We have to take them at their word and defeat them, they’ve already taken the Democrat party. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 6, 2026

They must be defeated.

These are the friends of Communist Imam, @ZohranKMamdani. https://t.co/U3ojaq0jhE — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) July 5, 2026

Yes, they are.

Dr. Frances Gill is a resident physician in psychiatry at LAC+USC Medical Center.



If she were taxed at 90% and made to go without air conditioning in cheap communal housing alongside poor illegal migrants, she would go insane.



Instead, she is indulged like a spoiled child. https://t.co/5jMvCSOCtl pic.twitter.com/JzKTTstYH3 — ib (@Indian_Bronson) July 6, 2026

Wow. That's terrifying.

Why are so many of these DSA types nutjob men who think they’re women? https://t.co/ZTsS3fX6h5 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 6, 2026

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Mental illness.

I'm curious to know if they actually have something better in mind.



Or if it's all just destroy, and they haven't thought that far ahead.



Obviously they are oblivious to the fact that destroying the income/job producers will be problematic. It's that whole "other people's… — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 6, 2026

No, it's just to destroy. They want us to live in poverty, and every single one of these socialists thinks they'll get paid to write poetry or paint pretty pictures for the regime.

They'll be the first ones lined up by the powers that be, because they'll no longer be useful to the cause if the socialists gain control.

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