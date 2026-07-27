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Tipsheet

A Court Just Allowed the DOJ to Release the Robert Hur Recordings of Joe Biden

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 27, 2026 1:20 PM
A Court Just Allowed the DOJ to Release the Robert Hur Recordings of Joe Biden
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The D.C. Circuit Court is allowing the Justice Department to release audio recordings and transcripts of Special Counsel Robert Hur's investigation into Joe Biden.

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This led Jeff Clark, the VP of Litigation at the Oversight Project, to say that they will get the taps "imminently."

"Stand by. Get ready," Clark wrote on X.

This came in response to the FOIA case brought by the Heritage Foundation.

This is a big win for transparency.

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Related:

DOJ FOX NEWS JOE BIDEN LAWSUIT JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

Fox News also says this opens the door for the Justice Department to release the tapes of Biden's conversations with his memoir ghostwriter to the House Judiciary Committee.

Where were all the journalists demanding this before the 2024 elections? 

They were nowhere to be found.

We'll bring you more when the tapes are released. They're likely going to show what we all knew years ago: that Joe Biden was unfit to serve, and that the Democrats—and their media allies—lied and covered it up to try and get him reelected.

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