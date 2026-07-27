A Court Just Allowed the DOJ to Release the Robert Hur Recordings of Joe Biden

The D.C. Circuit Court is allowing the Justice Department to release audio recordings and transcripts of Special Counsel Robert Hur's investigation into Joe Biden.

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🚨 The D.C. Circuit has allowed DOJ to release audio recordings and transcripts of former President Biden obtained during Special Counsel Robert Hur's classified documents investigation, dissolving its temporary administrative injunction in the Heritage Foundation's FOIA case. pic.twitter.com/SnR2C6UAk0 — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) July 27, 2026

This led Jeff Clark, the VP of Litigation at the Oversight Project, to say that they will get the taps "imminently."

The Oversight Project is going to get the Biden tapes imminently.



The injunction pending appeal by the DC Circuit has been dissolved.



Stand by. Get ready. pic.twitter.com/6Lp8OdQ92n — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) July 27, 2026

"Stand by. Get ready," Clark wrote on X.

BIDEN TAPES RELEASE IMMINENT



A federal judge just dissolved the injunction blocking release of the tapes.



The tapes will soon be with their rightful owner, YOU!



It's YOUR government. pic.twitter.com/iHVjsvjnX2 — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) July 27, 2026

This came in response to the FOIA case brought by the Heritage Foundation.

Due to our multi-year litigation, @TheJusticeDept now has complete discretion to release the tapes at any moment.



We stood alone in federal court with our friends at @Heritage and beat Joe Biden. — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) July 27, 2026

This is a big win for transparency.

Fox News also says this opens the door for the Justice Department to release the tapes of Biden's conversations with his memoir ghostwriter to the House Judiciary Committee.

Biden's attorneys wave the white flag in their fight to keep audio recordings from Special Counsel Robert Hur's classified documents probe under wraps — dropping the case and opening the door for the Justice Department to release tapes of Biden's conversations with his memoir… pic.twitter.com/epTg0JlK27 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) July 27, 2026

Where were all the journalists demanding this before the 2024 elections?

This should have been done years ago.



It was materially relevant to the 2020 election.



And Biden's own government withheld the information.



As not one "journalist" cared. https://t.co/zUS8CxSsfW — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 27, 2026

They were nowhere to be found.

We'll bring you more when the tapes are released. They're likely going to show what we all knew years ago: that Joe Biden was unfit to serve, and that the Democrats—and their media allies—lied and covered it up to try and get him reelected.