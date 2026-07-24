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James Talarico Jumps on the 'Prison Is Violence' Bandwagon, and That'll Go Over Well in Texas

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 24, 2026 11:30 AM
James Talarico Jumps on the 'Prison Is Violence' Bandwagon, and That'll Go Over Well in Texas
AP Photo/Eric Gay

As this writer has pointed out, the Left doesn't really intend to abolish prisons. What they plan to do is keep prisons open for their political and ideological opponents while letting criminals go free. They like criminals, need their votes and the chaos they create to keep a hold on power, and will say and do whatever it takes to achieve their goals of defunding the police and dismantling American society.

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James Talarico is just the latest Democrat to jump on the "abolish prisons" bandwagon, calling prisons "violence."

"Poverty is violence. Pollution is violence. And yes, prison is violence," Talarico said.

None of those things are violence.

Yes. That's their plan.

Violence is a social construct.

Yes, it will. That's the plan, of course.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME KEN PAXTON TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

By claiming "poverty is violence" and calling their opponents the Gestapo, Nazis, etc. the Left is creating a permission structure under which they can justify actual violence—which they will not call violence—against their political opponents.

This is also true. Talarico said veganism was the way forward, then he was chowing down on barbecue. He said he would end the oil and gas industry in Texas, and flipped on that. He will say whatever he thinks it'll take to get elected.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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