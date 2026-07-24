James Talarico Jumps on the 'Prison Is Violence' Bandwagon, and That'll Go Over Well in Texas

As this writer has pointed out, the Left doesn't really intend to abolish prisons. What they plan to do is keep prisons open for their political and ideological opponents while letting criminals go free. They like criminals, need their votes and the chaos they create to keep a hold on power, and will say and do whatever it takes to achieve their goals of defunding the police and dismantling American society.

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James Talarico is just the latest Democrat to jump on the "abolish prisons" bandwagon, calling prisons "violence."

James Talarico thinks "prison is violence." Prisons exist to protect families from violent criminals.



I'll always stand with law enforcement, crime victims, and the rule of law, not radical ideas that put public safety at risk. pic.twitter.com/kCK49Xc1MQ — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) July 23, 2026

"Poverty is violence. Pollution is violence. And yes, prison is violence," Talarico said.

None of those things are violence.

Dude, what the f**k do these people pushing this plan to do with murders, rapists, etc? Just let them walk around our communities making life hell? Why do people vote for this s**t? — Jerold Clayton (@Depl0rableSc0ut) July 23, 2026

Yes. That's their plan.

But in James Talarico's mind violence is not violence... — @amuse (@amuse) July 23, 2026

Violence is a social construct.

Prison is violence… this is the insanity that the left is putting forward now.



America will die if people like Talarico are elected. https://t.co/9fvzy7xBVl — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 23, 2026

Yes, it will. That's the plan, of course.

This is priming people to use self-defense "violence" to oppose poverty, pollution and, prisons, https://t.co/3cUVlBwo9Y — Peter Hanse (@PeterKHanse) July 23, 2026

By claiming "poverty is violence" and calling their opponents the Gestapo, Nazis, etc. the Left is creating a permission structure under which they can justify actual violence—which they will not call violence—against their political opponents.

Talarico isn't sure what he stands from one day to the next.

He says what he thinks will get him elected https://t.co/vB9LK6jtJI — Denise (@DBS678) July 23, 2026

This is also true. Talarico said veganism was the way forward, then he was chowing down on barbecue. He said he would end the oil and gas industry in Texas, and flipped on that. He will say whatever he thinks it'll take to get elected.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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