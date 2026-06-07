James Talarico Goes On Damage Control For Prior Vegan Campaign

James Talarico, the Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate seat in Texas, is undergoing a baffling image-rehab tour in an attempt to shut down rumors that the hyper-progressive candidate bears the same condition as his vegan girlfriend.

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James Talarico's team is now forcing him to eat meat in front of reporters "proving he's Texas tough"



He looks like he wants to puke pic.twitter.com/Io2cTxWAFD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 7, 2026

"With the rising price of beef, we may all be forced to be vegans," says @jamestalarico while at a Dallas barbecue restaurant. He pushed back against Republicans' claims that he's vegan & discussed ways he would lower food prices. Eye On Politics: https://t.co/m2d7eMFWIn pic.twitter.com/NpLZ2ggj4d — CBS News Texas (@CBSNewsTexas) June 7, 2026

Talarico went as far as to host a campaign stop outside of a Texas BBQ joint where a reporter confirmed that the candidate “wanted us to see [him] eat BBQ inside” of the restaurant as a show for the camera.

"With the rising price of beef, we may all be forced to be vegans," says @jamestalarico while at a Dallas barbecue restaurant. He pushed back against Republicans' claims that he's vegan & discussed ways he would lower food prices. Eye On Politics: https://t.co/m2d7eMFWIn pic.twitter.com/NpLZ2ggj4d — CBS News Texas (@CBSNewsTexas) June 7, 2026

The scandal first began to come to the surface after a video from Talarico’s 2022 campaign reentered the public view in which Talarico proudly announced that he would be running a “meat-free” campaign and championed their use of vegan products, and claimed that it was “existential” that individuals reduce their consumption of meat.

🇺🇸 James Talarico, running for Senate in Texas, said ending meat consumption is “existential.”



Realizing the optics of this in BBQ country, Democrats are now anxiously sharing images of him feasting on meat 😂pic.twitter.com/fQxV5DSl4i — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 27, 2026

After it became clear that Talarico would have to take on Trump’s close ally Ken Paxton in November, Democrats immediately went on damage control to hide Talarico’s fanatic promotion of veganism.

Talarico is running to represent the state with the largest cattle population in the country, with more than double Nebraska at the number two spot.

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