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James Talarico Goes On Damage Control For Prior Vegan Campaign

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 07, 2026 11:30 AM
James Talarico Goes On Damage Control For Prior Vegan Campaign
Townhall Media

James Talarico, the Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate seat in Texas, is undergoing a baffling image-rehab tour in an attempt to shut down rumors that the hyper-progressive candidate bears the same condition as his vegan girlfriend.

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Talarico went as far as to host a campaign stop outside of a Texas BBQ joint where a reporter confirmed that the candidate “wanted us to see [him] eat BBQ inside” of the restaurant as a show for the camera.

The scandal first began to come to the surface after a video from Talarico’s 2022 campaign reentered the public view in which Talarico proudly announced that he would be running a “meat-free” campaign and championed their use of vegan products, and claimed that it was “existential” that individuals reduce their consumption of meat.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KEN PAXTON TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

After it became clear that Talarico would have to take on Trump’s close ally Ken Paxton in November, Democrats immediately went on damage control to hide Talarico’s fanatic promotion of veganism.

Talarico is running to represent the state with the largest cattle population in the country, with more than double Nebraska at the number two spot.

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