James O'Keefe and Cam Higby Expose Just How Easy It Is to Commit Voter Fraud in Minnesota

Independent journalist Cam Higby just dropped a video that shows how easy it is to commit voter fraud in Minnesota. Dressed as a Muslim woman, Higby questioned poll workers, who were going to let him vote in other people's names and vouch for several other unregistered foreigners.

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Watch:

Yesterday I went to Minneapolis polls disguised as a Muslim woman.



Poll workers were going to let me vote in other people’s names, and then vouch for 8 other unregistered foreigners.



Full video coming soon. Stay tuned. @ctznjusticelg pic.twitter.com/D1vumsGg1K — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) August 12, 2026

Higby was explicit that no votes were cast or touched, and no affidavits were touched or signed.

Note: the intention of this video was NEVER to actually vote. The intention was only to expose flaws in the system.



No ballots were cast, or touched. No affidavits were signed or touched. All we did is speak to poll workers. — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) August 13, 2026

Here's a longer video:

CAUGHT INSIDE MINNEAPOLIS POLLING BOOTHS: Minnesota Poll Workers Tell O’Keefe, Dressed in Muslim Garb, & @camhigby, in a Burka, That They Can Vouch for Eight Unregistered Voters Without ID, Allowing Them to Vote in Minnesota Primary Election



Election worker says, “You’re the… pic.twitter.com/bUPVxym08G — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 13, 2026

Absolutely insane.

You need more ID to get a fishing license in the state.

Hey, why do you need an ID to get a fishing license but not vote in Minnesota? pic.twitter.com/0E2loS4JZ0 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) August 13, 2026

The poll workers told Higby and O'Keefe that they could vote in a woman's name, that he didn't need ID, and that he could vouch for eight other non-citizens without anyone having to provide ID.

Tomorrow morning on my YouTube channel you will see poll workers:



-Saying I can vote in a woman’s name

-Insisting I don’t need ID

-Saying I can vouch for 8 other unregistered foreigners with no ID from anyone.

-Much more



Channel: https://t.co/mIlVqCiIty https://t.co/Cpe3C3ojVU — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) August 14, 2026

There's a reason why a majority of Americans, including black voters and Democrats, support voter ID. It's a common-sense way to secure our elections. And while the Minnesota state Supreme Court ruled recently that absentee ballots need a witness signature and a signed affidavit that the voter meets eligibility requirements, anyone can walk up to the polls and just vote.

Things like the SAVE America Act would stop this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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