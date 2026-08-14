James O'Keefe and Cam Higby Expose Just How Easy It Is to Commit Voter Fraud in Minnesota

Independent journalist Cam Higby just dropped a video that shows how easy it is to commit voter fraud in Minnesota. Dressed as a Muslim woman, Higby questioned poll workers, who were going to let him vote in other people's names and vouch for several other unregistered foreigners.
Watch:
Yesterday I went to Minneapolis polls disguised as a Muslim woman.— Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) August 12, 2026
Poll workers were going to let me vote in other people’s names, and then vouch for 8 other unregistered foreigners.
Full video coming soon. Stay tuned. @ctznjusticelg pic.twitter.com/D1vumsGg1K
Higby was explicit that no votes were cast or touched, and no affidavits were touched or signed.
Note: the intention of this video was NEVER to actually vote. The intention was only to expose flaws in the system.— Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) August 13, 2026
No ballots were cast, or touched. No affidavits were signed or touched. All we did is speak to poll workers.
Here's a longer video:
CAUGHT INSIDE MINNEAPOLIS POLLING BOOTHS: Minnesota Poll Workers Tell O’Keefe, Dressed in Muslim Garb, & @camhigby, in a Burka, That They Can Vouch for Eight Unregistered Voters Without ID, Allowing Them to Vote in Minnesota Primary Election— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 13, 2026
Election worker says, “You’re the… pic.twitter.com/bUPVxym08G
Absolutely insane.
You need more ID to get a fishing license in the state.
Hey, why do you need an ID to get a fishing license but not vote in Minnesota? pic.twitter.com/0E2loS4JZ0— Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) August 13, 2026
The poll workers told Higby and O'Keefe that they could vote in a woman's name, that he didn't need ID, and that he could vouch for eight other non-citizens without anyone having to provide ID.
Tomorrow morning on my YouTube channel you will see poll workers:— Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) August 14, 2026
-Saying I can vote in a woman’s name
-Insisting I don’t need ID
-Saying I can vouch for 8 other unregistered foreigners with no ID from anyone.
-Much more
Channel: https://t.co/mIlVqCiIty https://t.co/Cpe3C3ojVU
There's a reason why a majority of Americans, including black voters and Democrats, support voter ID. It's a common-sense way to secure our elections. And while the Minnesota state Supreme Court ruled recently that absentee ballots need a witness signature and a signed affidavit that the voter meets eligibility requirements, anyone can walk up to the polls and just vote.
Things like the SAVE America Act would stop this.
Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.
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