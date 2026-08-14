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James O'Keefe and Cam Higby Expose Just How Easy It Is to Commit Voter Fraud in Minnesota

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 14, 2026 10:15 AM
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James O'Keefe and Cam Higby Expose Just How Easy It Is to Commit Voter Fraud in Minnesota
AP Photo/Louie Traub, File

Independent journalist Cam Higby just dropped a video that shows how easy it is to commit voter fraud in Minnesota. Dressed as a Muslim woman, Higby questioned poll workers, who were going to let him vote in other people's names and vouch for several other unregistered foreigners.

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Watch:

Higby was explicit that no votes were cast or touched, and no affidavits were touched or signed.

Here's a longer video:

Absolutely insane.

You need more ID to get a fishing license in the state.

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The poll workers told Higby and O'Keefe that they could vote in a woman's name, that he didn't need ID, and that he could vouch for eight other non-citizens without anyone having to provide ID.

There's a reason why a majority of Americans, including black voters and Democrats, support voter ID. It's a common-sense way to secure our elections. And while the Minnesota state Supreme Court ruled recently that absentee ballots need a witness signature and a signed affidavit that the voter meets eligibility requirements, anyone can walk up to the polls and just vote.

Things like the SAVE America Act would stop this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | MINNESOTA | POLLING | VOTER ID
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