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Comedian Warns This Group Will Literally Die If You Tell Jokes About Them

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 14, 2026 9:30 AM
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Comedian Warns This Group Will Literally Die If You Tell Jokes About Them
Photo by Theresa Bouche/Invision/AP, File

Remember when comedians were funny? When their job was to entertain us, and they did so by taking the mickey out of everyone? Politicians, religious groups, celebrities — all of it was fair game for jokes. And we used to laugh and just enjoy humor.

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But now everything is politicized, and while some comedians still focus on being funny, many see comedy as yet another activist tool. That makes it surgically sterile and unfunny, of course, but the activists don't care. The politicization is the point.

Comedian Margaret Cho is one of them, and in an interview she said that joking about trans people means trans people will die.

"Or even, like, talking about trans people. I think trans lives has become a very big thing in comedy because they want to contest it. They don't understand that when you take trans lives lightly in a comedy routine, trans people die," Cho said. "And they don't have that understanding that there are real consequences to your actions. Just because they don't affect you personally, but this will affect a trans person's life."

The only trans person who has died from comedy was Daphne Dorman, who was featured in Dave Chappelle's 2019 Netflix special "Sticks & Stones." Dorman thanked Chappelle for "normalizing" trans people and defended Chappelle's routine against criticism. In October 2019, Dorman committed suicide. In 2021, Chappelle discussed Dorman's death and that Dorman was attacked by the trans community for defending him. Chappelle said that while he didn't know the full reason for Dorman's suicide he said, "I bet dragging her didn't help." Dorman's siblings also defended Chapelle, saying Dorman found his jokes funny and that he was a "bright spot."

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Scolding and unfunny, so yes.

This is correct.

The Left also argued, with a straight face, that Marvel's "The Eternals" (the 2021 film that flopped) would save LGBTQ lives, too.

They are so desperate to offer their "solutions" that they create problems that just don't exist.

Norm MacDonald was the best, and he is missed in these crazy times.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | LGBTQ+ | TRANSGENDER | WOKE
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