Comedian Warns This Group Will Literally Die If You Tell Jokes About Them

Remember when comedians were funny? When their job was to entertain us, and they did so by taking the mickey out of everyone? Politicians, religious groups, celebrities — all of it was fair game for jokes. And we used to laugh and just enjoy humor.

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But now everything is politicized, and while some comedians still focus on being funny, many see comedy as yet another activist tool. That makes it surgically sterile and unfunny, of course, but the activists don't care. The politicization is the point.

Comedian Margaret Cho is one of them, and in an interview she said that joking about trans people means trans people will die.

Comedian Margaret Cho: "When you take trans lives lightly in a comedy routine, trans people die." pic.twitter.com/REEN6DdVwt — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 12, 2026

"Or even, like, talking about trans people. I think trans lives has become a very big thing in comedy because they want to contest it. They don't understand that when you take trans lives lightly in a comedy routine, trans people die," Cho said. "And they don't have that understanding that there are real consequences to your actions. Just because they don't affect you personally, but this will affect a trans person's life."

The only trans person who has died from comedy was Daphne Dorman, who was featured in Dave Chappelle's 2019 Netflix special "Sticks & Stones." Dorman thanked Chappelle for "normalizing" trans people and defended Chappelle's routine against criticism. In October 2019, Dorman committed suicide. In 2021, Chappelle discussed Dorman's death and that Dorman was attacked by the trans community for defending him. Chappelle said that while he didn't know the full reason for Dorman's suicide he said, "I bet dragging her didn't help." Dorman's siblings also defended Chapelle, saying Dorman found his jokes funny and that he was a "bright spot."

Is this one of her comedy bits? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 12, 2026

Scolding and unfunny, so yes.

They don't. They really, really don't. — Epicteethus (@EpicTeethus) August 14, 2026

This is correct.

The amount of made-up nonsense that gets presented as fact is staggering. They're so sincere when they lie. — MAGAdittos (@HillarysWig) August 12, 2026

The Left also argued, with a straight face, that Marvel's "The Eternals" (the 2021 film that flopped) would save LGBTQ lives, too.

These type of people love making up scenarios to complain about https://t.co/RIJaRHjest — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) August 13, 2026

They are so desperate to offer their "solutions" that they create problems that just don't exist.

Never forget that time Norm mocked Margaret Cho to her face and she was such a midwit, she didn't even process it. https://t.co/7uIbVE4vrZ pic.twitter.com/NnA9L7hztz — RazörFist (@RazorFist) August 14, 2026

Norm MacDonald was the best, and he is missed in these crazy times.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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