Mamdani's Wife Raised $2000 for Palestine Charity, but Where Did That Money Go?

It's no secret that Rama Duwaji, the wife of Zohran Mamdani, supports Hamas and Palestine. She liked numerous social media posts praising the attacks, mourned the death of a Hamas propagandist, and illustrated a book for an antisemitic activist.

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So we're not surprised Duwaji was raising money for Palestine, and we're not surprised that, reportedly, some of the money she raised was never sent to the Palestine charity it was meant to support.

Rama Duwaji failed to send $2,000 raised from T-shirt benefit to Palestine charity https://t.co/gBwIpyNN0o pic.twitter.com/LHihI5OlCA — New York Post (@nypost) July 23, 2026

Here's more:

Rama Duwaji promised to donate the profits from a T-shirt she designed to help a grassroots Gaza charity — but never sent the $2,000 raised, The Post has learned. A year after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist strikes on Israel, New York City’s now-first lady designed shirts to benefit Dahnoun Mutual Aid, a group based in Gaza that provides essential services to displaced Palestinians, according to its social media posts. The $47 T-shirts — which featured a drawing of a bird on top of a woman’s head with the Arabic phrase “Khair Ya Tair” (“Good news, oh bird!”) — were sold on Everpress, a London-based platform that worked with charities to sell items for fundraising. Duwaji pledged 100% of the profits from the shirts, which were advertised on her Instagram account and raised about $2,000, a source told The Post. That money went into “a creator” account at the company, the source said. The Post is told that Everpress appealed several times to Duwaji to send her banking information so that they could wire her the cash, which she then was required to send to the charity.

The source also told the New York Post that they could find no proof that Duwaji donated her own money to the charity to get reimbursed by the fundraiser. The New York Post also said it could not find a donation in Duwaji's name made to the Dahnoun Mutual Aid.

Why am I not surprised? — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) July 23, 2026

Because socialist. That's why. We're not surprised, either.

NYC is a laughing stock. The most corrupt and incompetent scumbags run one of the biggest cities in the world. — 🐎 Stable Genius™️ 🇺🇸 (@StableGeniustm) July 24, 2026

They voted for this.

Palestine is the biggest Scam ever pulled.



Pulled off by thousands of little scammers like her. https://t.co/ShOMRutNxw — Kosher (@koshercockney) July 24, 2026

There is no genocide. Palestinians voted for Hamas to represent them.

It's all a scam.

Rama Duwaji is a champagne socialist fraud. https://t.co/iWruogbFwQ — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 23, 2026

Most of them are.

It's absolutely hilarious.

Just like Hamas, she pretends to be collecting ‘aid’ for the people of Gaza. What she fails to mention is that the money isn’t going to charity—it’s going straight to jihad.



The wife of the NYC Muslim mayor 👇👇👇 https://t.co/xT467o72eM pic.twitter.com/abz6WNESz6 — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) July 24, 2026

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We also wouldn't be surprised if it went to jihad. That's kind of Duwaji's thing.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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