The Consequences of Lies
Zohran Mamdani's Wife Mourns Death of Hamas Propagandist

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 13, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

It's not news to anyone that Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist who is likely to be the next mayor of New York City, dislikes Israel and the Jews.

On the second anniversary of the October 7 terror attacks, Mamdani paid lip service to the victims of Hamas while attacking Israel. In a statement, Mamdani wrote (emphasis added), "In the aftermath of that day, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli government launched a genocidal war: a death toll that now far exceeds 67,000; with the Israeli military bombing homes, hospitals, and schools into rubble. Every day in Gaza has become a place where grief itself has run out of language. I mourn these lives and pray for the families that have been shattered. Our government has been complicit through it all."

So it's even less surprising that Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, would be mourning the death of a Hamas propagandist.

For those of you who don't know, Saleh Al Jafarawi was a "citizen journalist" who pushed pro-Hamas propaganda on his social media accounts for years. He recorded a video on October 7, 2023, praising Hamas and the terror attacks in Israel. He was also seen in many videos playing various roles including doctors, wounded patients, and a military fighter, according to the Times of Israel.

Jafarawi was killed on October 12 by Hamas while covering clashes with the Doghmosh clan in Gaza City.

As Mamdani is poised to run America's largest city, one X user calls Duwaji's posts praising Jafarawi a moment of clarity.

This can be added to the growing mountain of evidence that Mamdani is a proponent of "globalizing the Intifada," and someone who will not protect New York's Jewish community -- or any community -- from radical Islamists.

