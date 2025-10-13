Zohran Mamdani's Wife Mourns Death of Hamas Propagandist

It's not news to anyone that Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist who is likely to be the next mayor of New York City, dislikes Israel and the Jews.

On the second anniversary of the October 7 terror attacks, Mamdani paid lip service to the victims of Hamas while attacking Israel. In a statement, Mamdani wrote (emphasis added), "In the aftermath of that day, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli government launched a genocidal war: a death toll that now far exceeds 67,000; with the Israeli military bombing homes, hospitals, and schools into rubble. Every day in Gaza has become a place where grief itself has run out of language. I mourn these lives and pray for the families that have been shattered. Our government has been complicit through it all."

So it's even less surprising that Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, would be mourning the death of a Hamas propagandist.

🚨 Zohran Mamdani’s wife is praising Hamas propagandist Saleh Al Jafarawi, also known as Mr. Fafo, who campaigned for Hamas. According to reports, he was killed in Gaza by Palestinians that oppose Hamas. pic.twitter.com/9pwZk9p6HV — Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) October 12, 2025

For those of you who don't know, Saleh Al Jafarawi was a "citizen journalist" who pushed pro-Hamas propaganda on his social media accounts for years. He recorded a video on October 7, 2023, praising Hamas and the terror attacks in Israel. He was also seen in many videos playing various roles including doctors, wounded patients, and a military fighter, according to the Times of Israel.

Jafarawi was killed on October 12 by Hamas while covering clashes with the Doghmosh clan in Gaza City.

Controversial Gaza activist, derogatorily called "Mr. FAFO" due to his performative antics and well known for his support of Hamas and raising an estimated $10 million to build a children's hospital, only to pocket the money, Saleh Al-Jafarawi, was killed today by unknown… pic.twitter.com/7NrkOhtZvE — Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib (@afalkhatib) October 12, 2025

As Mamdani is poised to run America's largest city, one X user calls Duwaji's posts praising Jafarawi a moment of clarity.

A lot of clarity suddenly as the war comes to an end.



Mamdani’s wife is heartbroken at the death of a Hamas propagandist who died while participating in a massive Hamas massacre of Palestinians underway this very minute in Gaza. https://t.co/W9ZaoHfk3A — Haviv Rettig Gur (@havivrettiggur) October 13, 2025

This can be added to the growing mountain of evidence that Mamdani is a proponent of "globalizing the Intifada," and someone who will not protect New York's Jewish community -- or any community -- from radical Islamists.

