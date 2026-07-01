A New York Woman Was Just Arrested for Attempting to Provide Material Support to Palestinian Terrorists

The Left has made anti-Israel, pro-Palestine activism a major plank of its political platform. In New York, the issue was on the forefront of the minds of the Democratic Socialists who won their House primary races, and it's clear the Left has no intention of stopping the Israel-hatred any time soon.

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To that end, a woman in upstate New York was just arrested on charges of attempting to provide material support to Palestine. Thirty-seven-year-old Catherine Beth Washburn allegedly attempted to provide money to Palestine Islamic Jihad (PIJ), also known as Al-Quds Brigades.

Always the ones you least expect. pic.twitter.com/GdNvGmo0G6 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 1, 2026

Here's more from the DOJ:

According to the criminal complaint, Washburn is a leader of the Direct Action Movement for Palestinian Liberation (DAMPL), an extremist organization formed in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023. DAMPL rejects the idea of peaceful protests and engages in “direct action” — including acts of sabotage and property destruction — in support of the Palestinian cause and against entities that it associates with Israel. “As alleged, Washburn repeatedly voiced support for violence against Israeli civilians and attempted to provide material support to the Palestine Islamic Jihad by sending cryptocurrency to an individual who claimed to participate in its attacks,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “Those who aid foreign terrorist groups will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” “As alleged in the complaint, this defendant, fueled by her self-described hate of Israel and Jewish people, went to great lengths to attempt to provide financial support to terrorist organizations that use violence to further their agendas, including the Palestine Islamic Jihad,” said U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo for the Western District of New York. “Despite her alleged attempts, including cryptic communications with a fighter involved in violent attacks in an area thousands of miles away, Catherine Washburn was stopped and so too were her efforts to support violent extremism.”

Washburn

The Justice Department announced today that Catherine Beth Washburn, 37, of Irondequoit, New York, was ARRESTED AND CHARGED by criminal complaint with attempting to provide material support and resources, namely currency, to designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) the… pic.twitter.com/AIQs3ooxbD — National Security Division, U.S. Dept of Justice (@DOJNatSec) June 30, 2026

Washburn is apparently on X, too.

NY resident Catherine Washburn was arrested for trying to send $30K in crypto to a Palestinian terrorist organization.



It should surprise absolutely no one that she follows Ana Kasparian on X. https://t.co/mUr8ETFtKF pic.twitter.com/Zdw5wZdf3z — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 1, 2026

Not surprising at all.

🚨Breaking🚨



According to posts on Catherine Beth Washburn's X account, Catherine Beth Washburn—who has been accused by the DOJ of sending money to individuals alleged to be affiliated with Hamas—was in contact with Palestinian

activist Nerdeen Kiswani and reportedly asked her… https://t.co/HE4HYeJdxn pic.twitter.com/346vNWyan3 — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) July 1, 2026

We need to do something about Leftist white women.

⚠️ Catherine Beth Washburn, of Irondequoit, New York, was arrested and charged with providing material support to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.



Washburn allegedly sent $30,116 in cryptocurrency to a PIJ terrorist in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/aKfvqTp80Y — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) July 1, 2026

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Washburn faces up to 20 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.

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