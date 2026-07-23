The AP Blames US Aid Cuts for the Plight of Trans Sex Workers in Nepal

If you were to map out a list of your political priorities and the things you wanted your tax dollars spent on, we're going to guess issues like schools, crime, national security, and taxes would be near the top of that list. What would be very near the bottom is transgender aid workers in Nepal.

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But the Associated Press wants us to know that because the U.S. cut aid to these transgender Nepalese people, they've been forced out of their jobs as aid workers and are now forced into prostitution.

In impoverished Nepal, where a conservative culture leaves openly transgender people with few legal job options, the impact on aid workers’ lives was particularly crushing. Starving and scared, around 100 LGBTQ+ aid workers left jobless by the funding cuts have turned to sex work… pic.twitter.com/yukURpfxle — The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2026

"These transgender sex workers operate in the shadows alongside a busy highway in central Nepal, risking their lives for a few dollars," said Kristen Gelineau. "Until recently, many of them worked not as sex workers, but as aid workers, including Rubi Lama, who dedicated years of her life to helping prevent the spread of HIV in Nepal's marginalized communities."

"But after the U.S. cut its foreign aid funding, Rubi and around 300,000 other aid workers worldwide lost their jobs," Gelineau continues, "with no other employment available, she is surviving now by working the streets, alongside the very people she once fought so hard to help."

Oh great, time for headline Mad Libs, my favorite! "Horror as (Nepalese) (trans) people who (worked for USAID) are now (turning to prostitution) to survive because (the US) (cut wasteful aid to their country) — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) July 23, 2026

It's all our fault.

"LGBTQ+" aid workers in Nepal



Make a list of your life's priorities, of people and places and causes to which you have responsibility or attachment.



"LGBTQ+" aid workers in Nepal would somehow manage to be a negative number on that list — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) July 23, 2026

If that.

Oh no I guess I better just donate all my taxes. It didn’t fix anything before but this time is different. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 23, 2026

Right. There're still transgender sex workers in Nepal, so Rubi wasn't very good at her job.

This is a "me" problem how exactly? Why should my taxes pay for these people in Nepal when it could be better used for women's and men's shelters? — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 23, 2026

Women's and men's shelters in America.

It sounds like I could have retired already if my paycheck wasn't looted by the government and sent to places like Nepal.

Thanks for letting me know how wasteful USAID was. — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) July 23, 2026

But Richard Gere said this was the purest thing the U.S. has ever done.

My earnings are no longer confiscated to pay for transgender assistance in Nepal, it’s a true tragedy https://t.co/TQ67RgtFpS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 23, 2026

Truly a tragedy.

Wow very grateful that my tax dollars are no longer funding a bunch of random trannies in Asia. Is that the point you were trying to make or did you expect us to be somehow sad about this? https://t.co/w2fkXNtFwQ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 23, 2026

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We're supposed to feel guilty about this.

Yet, unsurprisingly, we do not.

The AP announces that your hard-earned tax dollars were flowing to a trans Nepalese job protection program as if that was an even remotely good use of your money. AP is sick Democrat propaganda. https://t.co/RuT6tmQwom — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 23, 2026

It's nothing but Democrat propaganda.

>U.S. cuts USAID funding.

>Associated Press utterly devastated.

>Transgender prostitutes in Nepal most affected. https://t.co/EmLq80AyZu — S2 Underground (@s2_underground) July 23, 2026

The media are a joke.

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