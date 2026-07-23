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Tipsheet

The AP Blames US Aid Cuts for the Plight of Trans Sex Workers in Nepal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 23, 2026 3:45 PM
The AP Blames US Aid Cuts for the Plight of Trans Sex Workers in Nepal
Townhall Media

If you were to map out a list of your political priorities and the things you wanted your tax dollars spent on, we're going to guess issues like schools, crime, national security, and taxes would be near the top of that list. What would be very near the bottom is transgender aid workers in Nepal.

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But the Associated Press wants us to know that because the U.S. cut aid to these transgender Nepalese people, they've been forced out of their jobs as aid workers and are now forced into prostitution.

"These transgender sex workers operate in the shadows alongside a busy highway in central Nepal, risking their lives for a few dollars," said Kristen Gelineau. "Until recently, many of them worked not as sex workers, but as aid workers, including Rubi Lama, who dedicated years of her life to helping prevent the spread of HIV in Nepal's marginalized communities."

"But after the U.S. cut its foreign aid funding, Rubi and around 300,000 other aid workers worldwide lost their jobs," Gelineau continues, "with no other employment available, she is surviving now by working the streets, alongside the very people she once fought so hard to help."

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Related:

ASSOCIATED PRESS TAXES TRANSGENDER USAID

It's all our fault.

If that.

Right. There're still transgender sex workers in Nepal, so Rubi wasn't very good at her job.

Women's and men's shelters in America.

But Richard Gere said this was the purest thing the U.S. has ever done.

Truly a tragedy.

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We're supposed to feel guilty about this.

Yet, unsurprisingly, we do not.

It's nothing but Democrat propaganda.

The media are a joke.

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