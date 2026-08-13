Trump Demands Senate Pass Sunshine Act Now

President Donald Trump on Sunday laid out the case for making Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The president has been pressuring Republicans in Congress to pass a bill that would prevent Americans from having to switch their clocks twice per year.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “For many years, the vast Majority of Americans have asked to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but no Administration has been able to get it properly done, until now.”

I am proud to announce that the House of Representatives has passed the Bill, and it has now gone to the Senate for final approval. People are sick and tired of having to change their clocks twice a year. It is foolish, inconvenient and, in some cases, very costly. For Cities and States with Watchtowers, and hard to reach places, it costs Millions of Dollars. A recent case was made that it is also bad for your health in the anxiety it creates.

Trump referred to studies showing that making Daylight Saving Time permanent would reduce crime, car accidents, and provide health benefits. “This is an issue that Republicans, Dumocrats, and Independents can unite behind,” Trump wrote. “I am asking Republican Senators to PASS THE SUNSHINE PROTECTION ACT, ASAP.”

He then thanked us for our attention to this matter.

Supporters have echoed Trump’s arguments about making Daylight Saving Time permanent. The House passed the Sunshine Protection Act on July 14 by a 308-117 vote.

Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan (FL-16), who introduced the measure, said the clock changes disrupt schedules “for no good reason.”

The day after Trump signs the Sunshine Protection Act into law.



Don’t say I didn’t warn you. pic.twitter.com/fNOCSFb3zK — Jen (@IlliniJen) August 13, 2026

On the other side, opponents contend that permanent daylight saving time would create darker winter mornings, which could harm health, sleep and safety for children walking to school or workers starting early shifts.

According to Deseret News, some lawmakers and health experts prefer permanent standard time instead because morning light helps regulate the body’s natural rhythms.

Trump Backs Permanent Daylight Saving Time



Following House passage of the Sunshine Protection Act, President Trump urged the Senate to act quickly—calling permanent daylight saving time a win for safety, health, and the economy. pic.twitter.com/OWvFK0bqQ9 — NTD (@NTD_Live) August 13, 2026

While the measure passed in the House, it could face some significant hurdles in the Senate. Lawmakers from northern and Midwestern states expressed concerns about late winter sunrises that would force kids to commute to school in the dark.

Dr. Karin Johnson, co-chair of the Coalition for Permanent Standard Time’s steering committee, argued against permanent daylight saving time, saying it “essentially robs us of our morning light that is really critical for setting our bodies’ clocks, our circadian rhythm.”

The Senate has not scheduled a vote, so the fall clock change on Nov. 1 remains on track unless lawmakers act.

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