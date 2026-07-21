If Hollywood Misses USAID So Much, Why Don't They Step Up?

Ancient Romans classified gladiators and prostitutes as infames, a legal and social category that meant they lacked basic civil protections and honor. Also included in that social caste were actors. While these movie stars—actors is too good a word for them—may give stellar performances when someone is telling them what to say and how to behave, when they're just being themselves, we see now exactly why the ancient Romans had such a low opinion of them.

Advertisement

Richard Gere is one of those who recently sat down and lamented the loss of the corrupt, bloated, and money-laundering organization known as USAID.

Richard Gere: “USAID was probably the most pure thing America did up to that moment. It was a giveaway program to needy people. He stopped that day one. It was insane. He wouldn’t even know what it stands for, USAID. He has idiots around him who have the same ignorance about it” pic.twitter.com/6N6GF3fuki — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 19, 2026

"USAID was probably the most pure thing that America did up to that moment," Gere said. "It was a giveaway program to needy people. Whether it was health, education, women's issues. It was all kinds of stuff. Big things, small things. What they did with HIV/AIDS saved tens of millions of lives continually. He stopped that day one. It was insane. This is a guy who was never in the building at USAID. I was there for decades."

And yet Gere had no idea how wasteful and corrupt USAID was.

"He wouldn't even know what it stands for, USAID," Gere continued, "and he has idiots around him who have the same ignorance about it. Are we ashamed of it? Yes. That was the good part of us. He keeps saying we're the wealthiest, most powerful country in the world. Well, what do you do if you're the wealthiest, most powerful? You help people."

Richard Gere is worth $120 million. He is welcome to donate his money to whatever charity he wishes. He is not welcome to donate ours. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) July 20, 2026

This writer will send Gere's publicist her address, and he can send her some money because he's wealthy and powerful and she is not.

We also notice that Gere and his fellow Hollywood pals aren't teaming up to create a charity to replace USAID. No, no. The plumber and the teacher and the farmer can have their incomes taxed to the hilt to pay for things in Africa.

you see why this guy became an actor — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) July 20, 2026

Clearly.

Hi, Richard Gere.



It stood for United States Agency for International Development.



USA ID.



The fact that you thought it stood for US AID as in “United States Help” was part of the op that you fell for. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) July 20, 2026

But he spent a decade there. He's smarter than the rest of us.

What will the world do without millions for Guatemalan sex changes or DEI in Serbia? Because that's the type of bulls**t USAID was funding.



It was a slush fund for Radical Left activists to enrich themselves and undermine America's interests.



Thank God @POTUS ended it. https://t.co/r4DgsH46Dk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 20, 2026

Advertisement

Gere assures us this was the "most pure" thing America ever did. Which means he thinks Guatemalan sex changes and Serbian DEI are "pure."

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.