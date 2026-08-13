Where Do Democrats Draw the Line on Fraud — If They Do at All?

ActBlue, the Democrat fundraising platform, has been in the news for a while amid a DOJ investigation into allegations that ActBlue not only took foreign donations but lied about it. Attorney General Todd Blanche said back in April that this was a "top priority" for his office, and it appeared ActBlue lied to Congress about vetting foreign donations. A few weeks after that, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced he was suing ActBlue for deceiving Americans and lying about its donation process. An April House Judiciary Committee report slammed ActBlue's "illicit foreign donations" and the related cover-up.

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Even more questions are being raised about ActBlue and its fundraising practices now, including how it's being used in major midterm races, where numerous Democrats in toss-up races are taking money from the possibly fraudulent website.

Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan, has claimed throughout his campaign that he opposes special interests, but continues to raise money on ActBlue despite the Congressional investigations, shady donation schemes, and glaring failures to stop fraud.

His campaign came under fire when a viral video showed his campaign might be funded by fake elderly donors.

Is El-Sayed's Campaign Funded by Elderly Fake Donors?

ActBlue says an 88-year-old widow has given over $150k to Dems over the past five years, but she says that's not possible



By Charlie LeDuff @Charlieleduff



Milan — Out in the country on a rutted dirt road lined with corn… pic.twitter.com/NiCPPARtMR — Michigan Enjoyer (@mich_enjoyer) July 22, 2026

This includes 88-year-old Elizabeth Waffle, a Michigan woman who lives in a rundown trailer she was forced to move into after her house burned down two years ago. Waffle has no computer and lives on a modest pension. Despite this, she's apparently made almost 15,000 donations totaling more than $150,000 to ActBlue. That's the equivalent of making eight $9.18 donations every day for the past five years. Waffle, who describes herself as a liberal, says she has made a few small donations through ActBlue, including to Abdul El-Sayed's campaign. But when asked if she's given six figures, Waffle is clear: "Hell no, I don't have that kind of money."

Despite these serious questions, El-Sayed continues to fundraise through ActBlue and has not spoken out against the potential fraud. He's not alone, either. At least a half dozen other Democrats in toss-up U.S. Senate races are taking money from the potentially fraudulent website.

This includes Roy Cooper in North Carolina; Sherrod Brown in Ohio; James Talarico in Texas; Dan Osborn in Nebraska; and Jon Ossoff in Georgia.

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, running for the House in Washington's 3rd Congressional District, is also fundraising through ActBlue.

In fact, the top five ActBlue fundraisers are all in toss-up races. In addition to El-Sayed, Ossoff, Talarico, and Brown, Michigan's Troy Jackson is fundraising through ActBlue.

All of them refuse to comment on the fraud. That's nothing new, of course. As we've learned over the last several months, Democrats ignored more than $9 billion in fraud in Minnesota's welfare programs and continue to turn a blind eye to the countless illegal aliens fraudulently voting in our elections.

While Democrats circle the wagons, Republicans are working to fight fraud and expose the truth about ActBlue.

All of this begs this question: Where do the Democrats draw the line on fraud? Do they have a line at all?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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