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Tipsheet

WisDems Are Begging for an Early Voting Ballot Do-Over

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 22, 2026 6:30 PM
WisDems Are Begging for an Early Voting Ballot Do-Over
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The disaster that is the Wisconsin Democratic primary just keeps getting messier. Three weeks ago, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley dropped out and endorsed Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez. Rodriguez's campaign went off the rails last week and she dropped out on Friday. 

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In a panic, the Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems) begged Crowley to get back into the race. They see Crowley as their last best hope to derail the socialist freight train that is Francesca Hong. That's not going well for them, and now there's another problem: absentee voting. 

By law, early voting in Wisconsin cannot begin more than 14 days prior to the election, which means early voting begins on Tuesday, July 28, for the August 11 primary. But thousands of voters have already requested and returned absentee ballots, including those who may have voted for Sara Rodriguez or David Crowley before they dropped out of the race.

Now the Wisconsin Democrats are asking the state elections commission to rescind guidance that prohibits absentee voters from requesting a new ballot if their preferred candidate drops out.

Townhall reached out to the Wisconsin Elections Commission for clarification on the absentee ballot policy, but we were directed to a voicemail, and the message was not returned by publication time.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY LAWSUIT VOTER ID WISCONSIN

This sheds light on the perils of widespread absentee and mail-in voting, which often takes place weeks before an election and can render a voter's choice moot if their preferred candidate later drops out of the race.

We are rightly skeptical of this.

WisDems are trying to derail Francesca Hong, believing she will not win the general election. That would mark the third time Democrats across the country have made a concerted effort to oust their voters' preferred candidate because the party believes that candidate cannot win the general election. They did this in 2024 with Joe Biden, just a few weeks ago with Graham Platner in Maine, and now with Francesca Hong in Wisconsin.

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Wisconsin Elections Commission chairman Don Mills said he will not call a meeting on the guidance issue.

This means Democrats will spend time and money on a lawsuit, when they have an election to try to win.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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