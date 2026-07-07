Wisconsin Election Officials Have Sent Duplicate Mail-In Ballots to Green Bay Voters Again

For the third time in the last four years, the Wisconsin city of Green Bay just mailed duplicate ballots to voters. That's the second time this year alone, after 152 duplicate ballots were sent to voters back in April.

Advertisement

The Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) says this violates the law while the Green Bay clerk calls it a 'printing error.'

Republicans, on the other hand, are saying this is a dangerous pattern that could flip the outcome of elections.

Green Bay just mailed duplicate absentee ballots for the 2nd time this year, after 152 in April.



The 3rd time in 4 years in these Wisconsin counties. WEC Staff states the law was violated.



Clerk calls it a "printing error," but Republicans say it's a dangerous pattern.



This is… pic.twitter.com/0G9hadRxpO — The SCIF (@TheSCIF) July 3, 2026

The entire post reads:

This is part of a clear pattern, the third time in four years that WEC staff has found probable cause of law violations by Clerk Celestine Jeffreys. WEC must take strong action, thoroughly investigate the clerk's office and consider removing the clerk. Violating the law erodes public confidence in elections. "Making an excuse that no harm was done isn't an excuse for violating the law." Violating the law erodes public confidence in elections. "Making an excuse that no harm was done isn't an excuse for violating the law." Serious questions remain about whether any duplicate ballots were actually counted or properly tracked and must be confirmed.

That's absolutely unacceptable.

In new Jersey I received three and the person we bought the house from and his son 15 years early each got two. Dead had passed son lived in another state. I could have voted three times easily and six times if I was willing to roll the nice. No where on the planet is mailing in… — Richard Gutowski (@RichardGutowsk7) July 3, 2026

"Nowhere on the planet is mailing in balloting considered safe and secure," Gutowski wrote.

This is true. And it's clear mail-in voting favors Democrats, which is why they fight to keep it going. If Republicans benefited, they'd end mail-in voting tomorrow.

Mail fraud is under the jurisdiction of the @FBI and @FBIDirectorKash

Let them know it will be prosecuted, and perhaps Wisconsin voters will have their votes counted again. @WisGOP — We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) July 3, 2026

The Feds should get involved, even if Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Democratic AG Josh Kaul try to stonewall them.

All ballots must be deemed garbage, and a new ballot will be given to each person with identification — Mishka C (@00Mishka00) July 3, 2026

Advertisement

We need to just end mail-in voting.

Every time they cheat, they leave a trail that is more & more recognizable to the entire country. https://t.co/MtFnzRBiax — Lara Logan (@laralogan) July 4, 2026

And that's why guys like Gavin Newsom want to block investigations into their elections.

It's a Democrat cheating strategy. https://t.co/dbk98WgDNO — VOX EPONA (@EponaVox) July 3, 2026

It's incredibly difficult to see it as anything but, and Democrats have no interest in dispelling this notion.

Funny how these “errors” always gives advantage to democrats. https://t.co/ek0b4Sf0mx — Jim (@cyburban1) July 4, 2026

That's not a coincidence.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.