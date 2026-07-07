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Tipsheet

Wisconsin Election Officials Have Sent Duplicate Mail-In Ballots to Green Bay Voters Again

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 07, 2026 8:30 AM
Wisconsin Election Officials Have Sent Duplicate Mail-In Ballots to Green Bay Voters Again
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

For the third time in the last four years, the Wisconsin city of Green Bay just mailed duplicate ballots to voters. That's the second time this year alone, after 152 duplicate ballots were sent to voters back in April.

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The Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) says this violates the law while the Green Bay clerk calls it a 'printing error.'

Republicans, on the other hand, are saying this is a dangerous pattern that could flip the outcome of elections.

The entire post reads:

This is part of a clear pattern, the third time in four years that WEC staff has found probable cause of law violations by Clerk Celestine Jeffreys.

WEC must take strong action, thoroughly investigate the clerk's office and consider removing the clerk.

Violating the law erodes public confidence in elections. "Making an excuse that no harm was done isn't an excuse for violating the law."

Violating the law erodes public confidence in elections. "Making an excuse that no harm was done isn't an excuse for violating the law."

Serious questions remain about whether any duplicate ballots were actually counted or properly tracked and must be confirmed.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS FBI GOP REPUBLICAN PARTY WISCONSIN

That's absolutely unacceptable.

"Nowhere on the planet is mailing in balloting considered safe and secure," Gutowski wrote.

This is true. And it's clear mail-in voting favors Democrats, which is why they fight to keep it going. If Republicans benefited, they'd end mail-in voting tomorrow.

The Feds should get involved, even if Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Democratic AG Josh Kaul try to stonewall them.

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We need to just end mail-in voting.

And that's why guys like Gavin Newsom want to block investigations into their elections.

It's incredibly difficult to see it as anything but, and Democrats have no interest in dispelling this notion.

That's not a coincidence.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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