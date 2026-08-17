Ex-Swalwell Ally Under House Investigation for Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The House Committee on Ethics is investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), as Gomez says his “actions were consensual in nature.”

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“The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), is reviewing allegations that Representative Jimmy Gomez may have engaged in sexual misconduct in violation of the Code of Official Conduct or any other applicable standard of conduct, including engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer in violation of clause 18(b) of the Code,” committee leadership said in a statement on Monday.

“The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred. No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with Committee rules,” the committee continued.

Gomez responded to the inquiry by noting that he made “personal mistakes outside [his] marriage," according to Spectrum News.

The congressman added that he did not “[violate] the law or House Ethics rules.” However, he added in a statement “that [it] doesn’t diminish the impact that these mistakes have made on those I care about the most,” acknowledging that word of a possible investigation came about months ago.

New statement from @RepJimmyGomez pertaining to the House Ethics Committee announcement:



“As I said when the existence of an inquiry was first reported two months ago in the media, years ago, I made personal mistakes outside my marriage. Although my actions were consensual in… https://t.co/ZJFboUQ1Gt — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) August 17, 2026

“I take full responsibility and have committed myself to working through the pain privately with my wife and family. I sought professional assistance to help re-center and heal my relationships and move forward with honesty, transparency, and respect. I continue to do this work,” Gomez continued.

The California Democrat represents a deep blue district in Los Angeles, and he’s facing off against Democrat Angela Gonzales-Torres in November, who’s running to the left of him.

Gomez was the cochair to disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) gubernatorial bid, which ended earlier this year as a result of Swalwell’s own sexual misconduct allegations, according to the Los Angeles Times. Swalwell resigned from Congress and dropped out of the race as a result, and Gomez exited his role in helping the campaign.

"The congressman should leave the race now so there can be full accountability with doubt, distraction, or delay," Gomez stated at the time.

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