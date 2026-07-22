We Can't Believe Gavin Newsom Just Said This About California's Wildfire Management

You have to admit that what Gavin Newsom lacks in brains and sound policy he makes up for in sheer hubris. That's the only reason that Newsom could say with a straight face that his state is a global model for fire management. Perhaps that's true in a sense; Canada was burning so much that people as far south as Virginia were seeing, smelling, and feeling the impacts.

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That's because Canada, like California, refuses to do basic fire management like clearing brush and old growth. This is nothing to brag about, of course.

But brag Newsom did.

Governor Newsom: "We are a model for the globe" on fire management



The shamelessness is truly impressive pic.twitter.com/DnhsA8oD6D — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 21, 2026

"I can say this with absolute conviction. We don't imitate; we're a model for others," Newsom said. "We have people coming from all over the United States and around the globe to look at what California is doing in orbit, in the air, and on the ground."

Many people stop to gawk at a train wreck.

I don’t think a single home has been rebuilt from the palisades fire. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 21, 2026

Nope. And they never will be.

"Affordable housing" will go up in their place.

He lies with such ease. — Jen Green (@henkel_jen) July 22, 2026

As easily as breathing.

What a model.

"We are a model for the globe on fire management” - Gavin Newsom



The Palisades (in his state): https://t.co/AaLUSAINnn pic.twitter.com/Mwb0yfuAzq — Jack (@jackunheard) July 21, 2026

Great job, Gavin.

India: we are a model for the globe on waste management https://t.co/3tbz0dTuQZ — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 22, 2026

It's the same argument.

He’s right they are a model. He just left out that they are not a good model.



This message is brought to you by the King of California pic.twitter.com/tm3yE7TOIB — Benjamin Drake (@BenjaminDrake4) July 22, 2026

California is a cautionary tale.

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