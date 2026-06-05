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Tipsheet

Johnathan Turley Weighs In on CA's Election Chaos

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 05, 2026 4:15 PM
Johnathan Turley Weighs In on CA's Election Chaos
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Jonathan Turley, an American attorney, legal scholar, and professor at George Washington University, weighed in on California’s election chaos as votes are expected to take weeks to tally following Tuesday’s primary. The race is drawing significant attention, with Republicans positioned to advance to the general election in both the gubernatorial race and the Los Angeles mayoral election.

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"It's sort of like the high-speed train. Those of us outside of California watching this train, which now has a budget larger than Amtrak and hasn't been built, would say, why aren't you outraged? But it's the politics of low expectations," Turley said. "I always joke that my successful marriage is I reduced my wife's expectations so low I exceed them. They apparently turned that into a political movement that California voters now don't seem to have any expectation that their leaders will resolve elections within a relatively short time."

"Florida can give you the results within a day. California takes two weeks. And California just sort of shrugged," he added. "They seem to think that this is normal, that this is all you can expect from your government."

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"But if you watch, let's say, Rahman close and overtake Spencer Pratt, or you watch Steve Hilton drop to third, it's going to be outrage across the country," Fox News' Brian Kilmeade said. "I don't understand how this works for California, because it's a blue state. Don't they want the right person to win when everybody gets a ballot and everyone mails it in and nobody's got to have I.D.?"

"No, that's the really tragic aspect of this. All these people that say they're democracy defenders, they undermine the integrity of this system. They undermine the faith in the system with these types of systems," Turley replied. "And you know, this is really the product of the pandemic. But they haven't changed it. And they have this dysfunctional system. But there is no accountability because there doesn't seem to be any expectation from California voters that they deserve anything better."

This comes as U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli announced an ongoing investigation into the state's election in partnership with the FBI and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon.

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