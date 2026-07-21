VIP
The Dem Trans Mafia Will Never Rest
The Dem Trans Mafia Will Never Rest
VIP
After This Answer From a Mamdani Supporter, You Can See How He Became Mayor of NYC
After This Answer From a Mamdani Supporter, You Can See How He Became...
Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six Minutes
Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six...
After This Court Ruling on Joe Biden's Tapes, the Lib Media Should Probably Be Nervous
After This Court Ruling on Joe Biden's Tapes, the Lib Media Should Probably...
AZ Dems Facing Total Disaster in This Must-Win House Race
AZ Dems Facing Total Disaster in This Must-Win House Race
Don Lemon: MAGA Supporters Are Nazis, but Without the Holocaust Stuff
Don Lemon: MAGA Supporters Are Nazis, but Without the Holocaust Stuff
Why This Dem Rep Had to Leave the House Progressive Caucus Is Not Shocking
Why This Dem Rep Had to Leave the House Progressive Caucus Is Not...
Nicaragua Proves You Can Vote Your Way Into Socialism, but You Can't Vote Your Way Out of It
Nicaragua Proves You Can Vote Your Way Into Socialism, but You Can't Vote...
Struggling in the Polls, Abdul El-Sayed Is Now Pretending He Likes Jews and Judaism
Struggling in the Polls, Abdul El-Sayed Is Now Pretending He Likes Jews and...
A New York School District Is Testing a Cost Saving Measure for the Classroom
A New York School District Is Testing a Cost Saving Measure for the...
Who Are Our Domestic Enemies?
Who Are Our Domestic Enemies?
The World Is Collapsing—or Is It?
The World Is Collapsing—or Is It?
Trump Voters Want Washington to Put Guardrails on Financial Data Sharing
Trump Voters Want Washington to Put Guardrails on Financial Data Sharing
Why Europeans Get Long Paid Vacations—and We Don’t
Why Europeans Get Long Paid Vacations—and We Don’t
Tipsheet

New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham Is Already Making Environmentalists Mad

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 21, 2026 8:30 AM
New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham Is Already Making Environmentalists Mad
AP Photo/Thomas Krych

Andy Burnham was just installed as the newest Prime Minister in the United Kingdom, following the disastrous rule of Keir Starmer. It doesn't seem Burnham will be much of an improvement over Starmer, but he's already ticked off the environmentalists, even before taking office.

Advertisement

See, Burnham is toying with the idea of exploring drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, and Green Party Leader Zack Polanski is really angry about this.

Here's more:

Andy Burnham will announce plans for new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea after he becomes prime minister, the BBC has been told.

The Labour Party's 2024 manifesto - which the new leader said he would follow - had pledged to issue no new licences but to honour existing ones.

At the heart of the debate are two oil and gas fields in Scotland - Rosebank and Jackdaw - which regulators approved in 2022 and 2023 under the then Conservative government, but were overturned in 2025 after a legal challenge.

The announcement will form part of a flurry of measures from Burnham including plans to take water and energy companies under public control and a new council house-building programme.

He is also expected to outline new measures that will give "people breathing space on the cost of living" and intends to make a "dynamic start ... focused on delivering tangible change to people's lives as soon as possible".

Recommended

Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six Minutes Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CLIMATE CHANGE ENERGY GREEN ENERGY UNITED KINGDOM ANDY BURNHAM

We are not in a climate crisis. 

Net zero was never the goal. A lowering of our quality of life and eco-communism, on the other hand, were.

This and Islamists.

When you realize guys like Polanski do not want prosperity, technology, or abundant energy, their positions make more sense.

Heh. That's working so well for him.

It's certainly a good start.

Advertisement

Which further reinforces the point that green energy isn't the goal either. You'll own nothing and eat the bugs. They want everyone to have a lower quality of life while they live high off the hog, and they call it 'saving the planet.' That's what they want, and they get really upset when they don't get their way.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six Minutes Matt Vespa
After This Court Ruling on Joe Biden's Tapes, the Lib Media Should Probably Be Nervous Matt Vespa
Nancy Pelosi Says She’s ‘Done’ Derek Hunter
WNBA's Issue With Viral Meme of Sophie Cunningham Once Again Proves This League Is Weird Matt Vespa
Nicaragua Proves You Can Vote Your Way Into Socialism, but You Can't Vote Your Way Out of It Amy Curtis
AZ Dems Facing Total Disaster in This Must-Win House Race Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six Minutes Matt Vespa
Advertisement