New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham Is Already Making Environmentalists Mad

Andy Burnham was just installed as the newest Prime Minister in the United Kingdom, following the disastrous rule of Keir Starmer. It doesn't seem Burnham will be much of an improvement over Starmer, but he's already ticked off the environmentalists, even before taking office.

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See, Burnham is toying with the idea of exploring drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, and Green Party Leader Zack Polanski is really angry about this.

Deeply irresponsible.



We're in a climate crisis.



This is such a terrible start.https://t.co/L0HhkuHhYp — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) July 18, 2026

Here's more:

Andy Burnham will announce plans for new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea after he becomes prime minister, the BBC has been told. The Labour Party's 2024 manifesto - which the new leader said he would follow - had pledged to issue no new licences but to honour existing ones. At the heart of the debate are two oil and gas fields in Scotland - Rosebank and Jackdaw - which regulators approved in 2022 and 2023 under the then Conservative government, but were overturned in 2025 after a legal challenge. The announcement will form part of a flurry of measures from Burnham including plans to take water and energy companies under public control and a new council house-building programme. He is also expected to outline new measures that will give "people breathing space on the cost of living" and intends to make a "dynamic start ... focused on delivering tangible change to people's lives as soon as possible".

We are not in a climate crisis.

Net zero was never the goal. A lowering of our quality of life and eco-communism, on the other hand, were.

No we are in a communist takeover crisis. pic.twitter.com/BmvsIUfax7 — Rambles of Ronnie | Politics & Current affairs 🚜 (@RamblesOfRonnie) July 18, 2026

This and Islamists.

Humanity's greatest protection against climate risks has been prosperity, technology, and abundant energy.



Undermining those in the name of saving the climate is the truly irresponsible position. — Rock Chartrand (@RockChartrand) July 18, 2026

When you realize guys like Polanski do not want prosperity, technology, or abundant energy, their positions make more sense.

Perhaps you should set up a political party to campaign on climate issues. https://t.co/LSMoSzksit — Progressive Misogyny (@JustMisogyny) July 18, 2026

Heh. That's working so well for him.

Warming to this Burnham lad https://t.co/FkCFdSTobQ — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) July 18, 2026

It's certainly a good start.

Energy prices in this country are a dead weight on our economy and ordinary people. This is a short-term solution until Sizewell and other SMR projects come online.



Both things Zack Polanski hates, by the way.



Also, a reminder that Green NIMBYs block green energy projects. https://t.co/39y6k3LJfS — C H E F (@SteppaSub) July 18, 2026

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Which further reinforces the point that green energy isn't the goal either. You'll own nothing and eat the bugs. They want everyone to have a lower quality of life while they live high off the hog, and they call it 'saving the planet.' That's what they want, and they get really upset when they don't get their way.

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