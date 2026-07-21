Struggling in the Polls, Abdul El-Sayed Is Now Pretending He Likes Jews and Judaism

Last week, polling showed that Haley Stevens is absolutely trouncing Abdul El-Sayed with several key demographics ahead of the Democrat primary in the Michigan U.S. Senate race. Despite being endorsed by Bernie Sanders, AOC, and Elizabeth Warren, it appears El-Sayed knows he's on thin ice with voters, because he's now trying to do damage control with Michigan's Jewish community.

Advertisement

Antisemite Abdul El-Sayed, after his polling collapse, is now trying to say he loves Jews and Judaism pic.twitter.com/u3tb4meXLw — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 20, 2026

"I was so privileged to grow up in a community with a very large Jewish population," El-Sayed said. "I learned about the incredible faith of Judaism; I learned about the incredible history and traditions of the Jewish people, and the incredible contributions that the Jewish people have made to our society here. I love and revere Judaism and the Jewish people, full stop."

Abdul El-Sayed says he loves and reveres Judaism and the Jewish people.



The reality? He “struggles” to say if Israel should even exist and campaigns with Hasan Piker, an antisemitic streamer who called Jewish people “inbred” pic.twitter.com/rR4XvEe3HI — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) July 19, 2026

As the NRSC points out, Abdul El-Sayed campaigned with Hasan Piker, who dismissed the sexual atrocities of Hamas on October 7 and routinely attacks Israel and Jews.

No one believes El-Sayed means any of this.

He’s a lying Islamist. — Linda (@Linda47863645) July 19, 2026

Many people feel this way.

Yes, I’m sure lots of Nazis said they had nothing against the Jews. Didn’t help the end result, though. He is such a liar. — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) July 20, 2026

Listen to the crowd when he says this. You could hear a pin drop.

You can see how the crowd isn’t cheering or happy anymore when he says this https://t.co/8SzFmKppWR — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 20, 2026

Absolute silence, but we have to wonder if they did that because they know he's lying.

I watched to the end to see if his pants would catch on fire. https://t.co/oAcN1itdVd — Keith (@KeithArbitrary1) July 20, 2026

They did not, but not for lack of trying.

El-Sayed got testy with CNN's Jake Tapper yesterday, who asked him about Israel and Iran, a former El-Sayed staffer was arrested back in June for threatening the University of Michigan and a Jewish group for refusing to divest in Israel, and he routinely attacks AIPAC in campaign emails. He also refuses to support Chuck Schumer for majority leader, chalking it up to passing 'Medicare for All' but we can't help but remember Schumer is Jewish.

It sure seems like El-Sayed's campaign is hitting the rocks, and hard.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.