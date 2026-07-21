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Tipsheet

Struggling in the Polls, Abdul El-Sayed Is Now Pretending He Likes Jews and Judaism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 21, 2026 8:00 AM
Struggling in the Polls, Abdul El-Sayed Is Now Pretending He Likes Jews and Judaism
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Last week, polling showed that Haley Stevens is absolutely trouncing Abdul El-Sayed with several key demographics ahead of the Democrat primary in the Michigan U.S. Senate race. Despite being endorsed by Bernie Sanders, AOC, and Elizabeth Warren, it appears El-Sayed knows he's on thin ice with voters, because he's now trying to do damage control with Michigan's Jewish community.

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"I was so privileged to grow up in a community with a very large Jewish population," El-Sayed said. "I learned about the incredible faith of Judaism; I learned about the incredible history and traditions of the Jewish people, and the incredible contributions that the Jewish people have made to our society here. I love and revere Judaism and the Jewish people, full stop."

As the NRSC points out, Abdul El-Sayed campaigned with Hasan Piker, who dismissed the sexual atrocities of Hamas on October 7 and routinely attacks Israel and Jews

No one believes El-Sayed means any of this.

Many people feel this way.

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ISRAEL

Listen to the crowd when he says this. You could hear a pin drop.

Absolute silence, but we have to wonder if they did that because they know he's lying.

They did not, but not for lack of trying.

El-Sayed got testy with CNN's Jake Tapper yesterday, who asked him about Israel and Iran, a former El-Sayed staffer was arrested back in June for threatening the University of Michigan and a Jewish group for refusing to divest in Israel, and he routinely attacks AIPAC in campaign emails. He also refuses to support Chuck Schumer for majority leader, chalking it up to passing 'Medicare for All' but we can't help but remember Schumer is Jewish.

It sure seems like El-Sayed's campaign is hitting the rocks, and hard.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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