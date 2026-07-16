Turns Out Haley Stevens Is Absolutely Trouncing Abdul El-Sayed Among Black, Working-Class Voters

It turns out Haley Stevens, her bizarre campaign speeches aside, is actually walloping Abdul El-Sayed in the polls, at least among certain and important demographic groups.

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Much in the same way Susan Collins was trouncing Graham Platner among working-class voters in Maine, Stevens is leading El-Sayed among working-class voters by 20 points. She's also leading El-Sayed among black voters by 46 points.

This is the same trend we saw in New York City, where working-class voters broke hard for Cuomo.

In a new poll, Haley Stevens is cleaning Abdul el Sayed's clock with working class voters—by nearly 20 points. And she's ahead with Black voters by 46 points (!). This is the same trend we've seen with all the DSA candidates. Socialism by and for white elites. https://t.co/MlXGyE06dA — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) July 14, 2026

Yes. Every major socialist is either white or rich, or both.

One poll shows Stevens ahead in the primary race.

MI Senate crosstabs by Detroit News/Glengariff Group



🟦 Haley Stevens: 48%

🟧 Abdul El-Sayed: 41%

——

🟠 College: El-Sayed +7

🔵 No College: Stevens +22

🟠 White: El-Sayed +12

🔵 Black: Stevens +46

🔵 Already voted: Stevens +9

🟠 Election day voters: El-Sayed +18

🔵 Still… https://t.co/orpF3KqqD4 pic.twitter.com/CqjFUl5yp9 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 14, 2026

She's also winning non-college voters, and mail-in ballots.

Detroit News/Glengariff poll | 7/8-7/11 LV



US Senate Michigan Democratic primary 2026



Black Democratic primary voters

🟦Haley Stevens 67%

🟦Abdul El-Sayed 21%

—

White Democratic primary voters

🟦Abdul El-Sayed 51%

🟦Haley Stevens 39% https://t.co/XS4ZWlvAll pic.twitter.com/qbz6sjNSKR — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 14, 2026

One of the more interesting and revealing things about this is just how racist the DSA is, and how they do not understand why black voters may not be keen on their Islamic socialism.

The comments are hilarious.



Filled with raging DSA simps who can’t fathom most black people might not be down with a bunch of rich kids pushing their Islamic-socialist takeover on them. https://t.co/hcTxUVhx1v — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 15, 2026

Meghan McCain even asked why this is happening.

Can someone do a very deep dive on why black voters seem to be nothing short of repulsed by socialism and what that means for the democrats party coalition. https://t.co/n4zOsqHJSP — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 15, 2026

There's a very simple answer.

Three reasons.



1) El-Sayed attacked Obama.



2) The whole “Muslims are the real victims” act is seen as appropriating and supplanting the historical black struggle.



3) Blacks tend to be working class and Christian. The DSA is a movement built on rich kids and Islamists. https://t.co/66j0LqDAXA — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 15, 2026

El-Sayed attacked Barack and Michelle Obama. He called Michelle Obama's 'Let's Move' campaign ineffectual because it focused on individual habits instead of 'structural societal problems' and he said Barack Obama was 'very cool, cautious, collected person' and failed to inspire voters.

The rest of the points are accurate, too. The DSA's embrace of the trans/gay agenda also doesn't play well with black voters. Pete Buttigieg, for example, consistently has zero percent among black voters in polling.

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Reminds me of how the Black Student Union at UMichigan left the Arab student led Gaza protests because of their racism. pic.twitter.com/wYOeE60Ukl — Alicia (@alicianieves__) July 15, 2026

And black leaders in the South are warning that Democrats are abandoning them.

Cool Kid Facts: It's also why Politico just wrote about black leaders in the south raging over Democrats abandoning them. pic.twitter.com/PGPFOOYJSw — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) July 15, 2026

We're not sure how attacking black voters will help the socialists win elections, but they seem to think it's a good strategy, and we won't disabuse them of the notion. But what Michigan shows is that most voters reject socialism, Islamism, and everything the evolving Democratic Party seems to be offering these days.

That doesn't bode well for them in the midterms, and we're fine with that. You cannot win elections on the white, college-educated socialist vote. You just can't, and the socialists don't have broad appeal.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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