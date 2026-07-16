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Turns Out Haley Stevens Is Absolutely Trouncing Abdul El-Sayed Among Black, Working-Class Voters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 16, 2026 2:00 PM
Turns Out Haley Stevens Is Absolutely Trouncing Abdul El-Sayed Among Black, Working-Class Voters
Haley Stevens For Congress

It turns out Haley Stevens, her bizarre campaign speeches aside, is actually walloping Abdul El-Sayed in the polls, at least among certain and important demographic groups.

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Much in the same way Susan Collins was trouncing Graham Platner among working-class voters in Maine, Stevens is leading El-Sayed among working-class voters by 20 points. She's also leading El-Sayed among black voters by 46 points.

This is the same trend we saw in New York City, where working-class voters broke hard for Cuomo.

Yes. Every major socialist is either white or rich, or both.

One poll shows Stevens ahead in the primary race.

She's also winning non-college voters, and mail-in ballots.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN POLLING SOCIALISM

One of the more interesting and revealing things about this is just how racist the DSA is, and how they do not understand why black voters may not be keen on their Islamic socialism.

Meghan McCain even asked why this is happening.

There's a very simple answer. 

El-Sayed attacked Barack and Michelle Obama. He called Michelle Obama's 'Let's Move' campaign ineffectual because it focused on individual habits instead of 'structural societal problems' and he said Barack Obama was 'very cool, cautious, collected person' and failed to inspire voters.

The rest of the points are accurate, too. The DSA's embrace of the trans/gay agenda also doesn't play well with black voters. Pete Buttigieg, for example, consistently has zero percent among black voters in polling.

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And black leaders in the South are warning that Democrats are abandoning them.

We're not sure how attacking black voters will help the socialists win elections, but they seem to think it's a good strategy, and we won't disabuse them of the notion. But what Michigan shows is that most voters reject socialism, Islamism, and everything the evolving Democratic Party seems to be offering these days.

That doesn't bode well for them in the midterms, and we're fine with that. You cannot win elections on the white, college-educated socialist vote. You just can't, and the socialists don't have broad appeal.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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