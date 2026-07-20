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Tipsheet

It Turns Out Oregon Is Pumping Children Full of Wrong Sex Drugs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 20, 2026 7:00 PM
It Turns Out Oregon Is Pumping Children Full of Wrong Sex Drugs
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

It's not news that Oregon is a deep blue state run by leftists. But it turns out the state is a hotbed of the gender mutilation of children, with large numbers of teenagers being diagnosed with gender dysphoria and the widespread distribution of puberty blockers and wrong-sex hormones.

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This means Oregon has created a generation of mutilated, infertile children who will experience physical and sexual dysfunction for the rest of their lives.

Here's more:

If you live in Oregon and your child is confused about her sex, the state is ready to medicate her and perhaps even put her under the knife. The Beaver State has become a national leader in providing life-altering hormones to minors.

According to a new study published in Research Connections, at age 17, roughly 1 in every 240 girls and 1 in every 630 boys in Oregon received cross-sex hormones for “gender dysphoria” between 2016 and 2023. These figures are triple and double the national average for girls and boys, respectively. For younger children the disparity is even greater: Cross-sex hormone use in the study was four to five times the national rate among 14- and 15-year-olds, and puberty-blocker use was more than five times the national rate at age 14.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HEALTHCARE OREGON PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER

Just insane.

Democrats and leftists. That's how.

It's a political agenda.

This should be a federal offense and people should go to prison.

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And for kidnapping.

Among many other things.

They have made these kids dependent on long-term medical care that gets very costly, very quickly. They're also at risk for other illnesses, including osteoporosis and cancer.

Yes. And when it blows up in their faces, Oregon Democrats will try to wash their hands of it.

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