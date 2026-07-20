It Turns Out Oregon Is Pumping Children Full of Wrong Sex Drugs

It's not news that Oregon is a deep blue state run by leftists. But it turns out the state is a hotbed of the gender mutilation of children, with large numbers of teenagers being diagnosed with gender dysphoria and the widespread distribution of puberty blockers and wrong-sex hormones.

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This means Oregon has created a generation of mutilated, infertile children who will experience physical and sexual dysfunction for the rest of their lives.

Teens in Oregon are being diagnosed with gender dysphoria at 10x the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes.



Puberty blockers were used 5x the national average at age 14.



25% of minors who are diagnosed with gender dysphoria are given hormone disrupting medication.



Get children out… pic.twitter.com/aXRVsVKwgh — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) July 18, 2026

Here's more:

If you live in Oregon and your child is confused about her sex, the state is ready to medicate her and perhaps even put her under the knife. The Beaver State has become a national leader in providing life-altering hormones to minors. According to a new study published in Research Connections, at age 17, roughly 1 in every 240 girls and 1 in every 630 boys in Oregon received cross-sex hormones for “gender dysphoria” between 2016 and 2023. These figures are triple and double the national average for girls and boys, respectively. For younger children the disparity is even greater: Cross-sex hormone use in the study was four to five times the national rate among 14- and 15-year-olds, and puberty-blocker use was more than five times the national rate at age 14.

Just insane.

In Oregon, 1 in 65 girls received a transgender-related clinical diagnosis between 2016 and 2023.



1 in 240 girls received hormones.



Kids in Oregon were almost 20 times more likely than kids in Mississippi to have a "gender dysphoria" diagnosis.



How did this happen? pic.twitter.com/9hCn9THUkM — Leor Sapir (@LeorSapir) July 18, 2026

Democrats and leftists. That's how.

By age 17, about 1 in 240 Oregon girls and 1 in 630 boys had received cross-sex hormones for gender dysphoria between 2016 and 2023. This is two to three times the national average. 🚨



Oregon classifies these treatments as "medically necessary." But is something else going on?… pic.twitter.com/q6NaqFm3kp — Do No Harm (@donoharm) July 20, 2026

It's a political agenda.

Makes sense when you remember it’s basically the Runaway capital of the US. Oregon also doesn’t require parental consent for “gender-affirming care” for kids 15+ so they are basically Mecca for runaway gender confused kids. — Stotes (@SamiSuzie) July 18, 2026

This should be a federal offense and people should go to prison.

Arrest them all for child abuse — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 18, 2026

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And for kidnapping.

Among many other things.

Public education is destroying children’s lives for the rest of their lives. https://t.co/CvKJsGiE9J — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) July 18, 2026

They have made these kids dependent on long-term medical care that gets very costly, very quickly. They're also at risk for other illnesses, including osteoporosis and cancer.

Yes. And when it blows up in their faces, Oregon Democrats will try to wash their hands of it.

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