Michigan Dem Mallory McMorrow Doubles Down on Defending Gender Mutilation of Children

The Democrats are on the losing side of the transgender issue. Poll after poll, including one from The New York Times, shows a majority of Americans oppose so-called 'gender affirming care' for minors, with 71 percent saying that absolutely no one under the age of 18 should receive such treatment, and a full 87 percent supporting at least some restrictions on treatments for minors.

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Despite this, Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow continues to support what can only be described as the gender mutilation of children. In 2022, McMorrow told the iGen Politics podcast that trans kids were being 'brutally attacked' and denied that educators were grooming children, saying, "Now, there's really a pointed attack on specifically trans kids, which is such a small percentage of the population. It's just really visceral trying to sexualize and convince people that somehow teachers are trying to change kids into something that they're not, which is completely untrue."

Of course, we've seen the educators and curricula that seek to indoctrinate children and make them question their gender identity.

The same year that McMorrow appeared on the iGen Politics podcast, she also gave a passionate speech defending the gender mutilation of children.

“This is not helping to fix the roads. This is not bringing more teachers into the profession. This is not bringing health care costs down. And I think that is the really powerful message that Democrats can and should get aggressive about,” McMorrow told media outlet The 19th. “Because if we’re standing up against hate, I don’t think we can lose.”

“I want every child in this state to feel seen, heard and supported, not marginalized and targeted because they are not straight, White and Christian,” McMorrow said in the speech. “We cannot let hateful people tell you otherwise, to scapegoat and deflect from the fact that they are not doing anything to fix the real issues that impact people’s lives. And I know that hate will only win if people like me stand by and let it happen.”

Even President Joe Biden took note of McMorrow's speech, calling her to talk about what the gender mutilation of children means 'for the soul of the nation.'

I didn't wake up on Monday morning thinking that, by Friday, I'd answer a phone call saying, "Hi, Mr. President." I'm humbled by @potus reaching out to discuss my speech, why we do this, and what it means for the soul of the nation. We can, and we will. #HateWontWin — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) April 24, 2022

Just last week, McMorrow continued to champion the gender mutilation of children.

Michigan Democrat Mallory McMorrow says she will fight to continue gender mutilations of children.



What is wrong with her? pic.twitter.com/WsoKBk8IA1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2026

"It has been heartbreaking to watch, and how you frame the question is exactly right," McMorrow said. "This is about the freedom for parents and families to decide what is right for their kids. When we saw the callous attacks on the LGTBQ community in 2022, I stood up and I said very loudly and very clearly that people who are different are not the reason why your healthcare costs are too high, or why the roads are in disrepair or why teachers are leaving the profession. And I cannot for the life of me understand how people sleep at night targeting kids."

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Of course, the rights of parents and kids don't extend to parents who don't want to gender mutilate their children. Democrats in California, Minnesota, and elsewhere have long pushed for the state to take custody of kids whose parents refuse to bend the knee to the trans agenda. In the same vein, McMorrow and her fellow Democrats oppose conversion therapy, with McMorrow championing legislation to ban conversion therapy while a state senator.

She also, unsurprisingly, refuses to oppose men in women's sports, a position that — according to the aforementioned New York Times poll — the majority of Americans also oppose.

McMorrow knows this is a losing issue, because she was caught deleting dozens of posts, many of which expressed her support for so-called 'trans women' (as well as BLM and Hillary Clinton). Likewise, her fellow Democrats have admitted the trans issue has become a political vulnerability for them.

Michigan remains an opportunity for Republicans to pick up a Senate seat, and Republican Mike Rogers is leading his Democratic opponents.

"Mallory McMorrow looked the other way while vulnerable children were being groomed and sexually exploited by sick perverts across the country. No amount of deleted tweets or campaign rebranding can disguise her extreme record defending the gender mutilation of children," said RNC Spokesman Hunter Lovell.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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