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Tipsheet

Guy Who Got Rich Under Capitalism Says That System Isn't Working

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 17, 2026 8:00 AM
Guy Who Got Rich Under Capitalism Says That System Isn't Working
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

From 2002 to today, Gavin Newsom's net worth has grown from roughly $6.9 million to over $30 million. Sure, he started out as the son of well-to-do parents, which is something most of us don't get to do, but we live in America. Thanks to capitalism, we have a chance to create our own wealth.

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But Gavin Newsom doesn't like that. He and his family made their riches, and now he wants to pull the ladder up behind him. That's because, like all socialists—and Newsom is a socialist at his core—they need just two classes: the rich (them) and the poor (the rest of us).

That's why Newsom is trying to do away with our capitalist system, saying it doesn't work.

"Something's fundamentally broken here. And that wealth is creating power, power locking in rules and regulations, locking everybody else out," Newsom said. "You can't play on the margins anymore. We can't fail more efficiently. Certainly, nostalgia's not working. I would argue socialism's not gonna work, but capitalism as we know it, doesn't work either."

Well, if we want to talk about rules and regulations, where Newsom's California is one of the most heavily regulated states in the nation, sure. The government has interfered with the free markets (see: health insurance, Section 8 housing, student loans), driving the cost of everything up.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA COVID-19 ECONOMY GAVIN NEWSOM SOCIALISM

Gore lives in California, so he knows.

Bingo.

That much is true.

The hand gestures are always weird.

A book that his own PAC will buy so it can be considered a bestseller, no doubt.

COVID policies did so much damage.

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All of this.

He will not do that, ever. He's (D)ifferent.

Much in the same way he was able to dine maskless at the French Laundry during COVID, he gets to keep his wealth, his privilege, his freedom. The sacrifices have to be made by the little guy.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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