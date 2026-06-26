Gavin Newsom Just Called For a National Billionaire Tax

Reason Editor Penned a Brutal Takedown of Darializa Avila Chevalier, the Most Insane of the Mamdani Trio
Reason Editor Penned a Brutal Takedown of Darializa Avila Chevalier, the Most Insane...
Obama's Top Aide Trotted Out This Gentle Reminder to Dems. They Won't Like It
Obama's Top Aide Trotted Out This Gentle Reminder to Dems. They Won't Like...
Judge Rules on Charlie Kirk Assassin's Request to Remove Death Penalty
Judge Rules on Charlie Kirk Assassin's Request to Remove Death Penalty
Ken Paxton's New Ad Against James Talarico Is Brutal
Ken Paxton's New Ad Against James Talarico Is Brutal
People Noticed Something Odd About Zohran Mamdani's Ashura Celebration
People Noticed Something Odd About Zohran Mamdani's Ashura Celebration
Nicolle Wallace Thinks the Statue of Liberty Trumps Immigration Law
Nicolle Wallace Thinks the Statue of Liberty Trumps Immigration Law
'I Didn't Speak Up Because It Was Easy.' WI Volleyball Player Works to Defend Girls' Sports
'I Didn't Speak Up Because It Was Easy.' WI Volleyball Player Works to...
Snitch Lines Are Back! Kathy Hochul Tells New Yorkers to Rat Out Masked ICE Agents
Snitch Lines Are Back! Kathy Hochul Tells New Yorkers to Rat Out Masked...
Despite Massive Heat Wave, British Media Pushes Notion Air Conditioning Is 'Selfish'
Despite Massive Heat Wave, British Media Pushes Notion Air Conditioning Is 'Selfish'
VIP
A Small Group of Democrats Is Saying No to the Socialist Takeover
A Small Group of Democrats Is Saying No to the Socialist Takeover
Zohran Mamdani Scores a Major Victory As NYC Greenlights Rent Freezes
Zohran Mamdani Scores a Major Victory As NYC Greenlights Rent Freezes
Tom Homan Just Demolished Trump's Critics in One Fiery Speech
Tom Homan Just Demolished Trump's Critics in One Fiery Speech
Illegal Alien Sentenced to 8 Years for $38 Million Payroll Tax Fraud
Illegal Alien Sentenced to 8 Years for $38 Million Payroll Tax Fraud
United States Announces Strikes Against Iran Moments After Trump Warning
United States Announces Strikes Against Iran Moments After Trump Warning
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Just Called For a National Billionaire Tax

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 26, 2026 4:30 PM
Gavin Newsom Just Called For a National Billionaire Tax
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

California Governor Gavin Newsom just called for a national billionaire tax, as he whined about "wealth inequality" and a lack of "democracy" in the economy in a nearly two-minute-long video posted to social media.

Advertisement

"It's time for a national billionaire's tax and a new social contract," Newsom said. "Think about this, just 10 percent of people, 10 percent of people in this country own two-thirds of the wealth."

The fact that just 10 percent of the population owns two-thirds of the wealth does not change the reality that this wealth was created from nothing, and that the standard of living for the poorest Americans has steadily improved for more than a century. 

Yet prices keep climbing anyway, and Americans are becoming even more frustrated, especially in college, housing, medical care, and countless other sectors. Why is that? The dirty little secret Newsom would never acknowledge is that in industry after industry, the very government policies sold as solutions to lower costs are always the same ones that end up driving those costs higher.

Recommended

Obama's Top Aide Trotted Out This Gentle Reminder to Dems. They Won't Like It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA ECONOMY GAVIN NEWSOM TAXES

Without fail, when government steps in with an active economic solution, it always makes costs go up.

"The system is fundamentally broken," the governor went on. "The federal tax code, the corporate tax code, and the inheritance tax code seem to be written for a different set of Americans. It's time for an economic reset, a true minimum tax, a true minimum tax on billionaires that, well, ensures the people at the very top pay at least the tax rate their own workers pay."

Then he made an appeal to America’s 250th birthday and to the Democrats’ favorite buzzword: democracy.

"We're nearing the 250th anniversary of this country's revolution," Newsom continued. "The system the American founders built, well, was designed to prevent the concentration of power in a few hands. But we've allowed that concentration to happen anyway, slowly and in plain sight over the course of decades and decades. But we can reverse it. We can reverse it together. It's time to democratize the American economy to save our democracy."

First, let’s be clear: the Founders overwhelmingly favored the free market. Competition does more than keep businesses in check; it prevents any one person, government, or even society at large from fully controlling the economy, while leaving people free to pursue their own happiness without interference from those who think they know better. 

Advertisement

As for “democratizing the American economy,” the Founding Fathers did not trust democracy as a governing principle, let alone as a model for business. Democracy is an inherently flawed system that allows one uninformed voter to cancel out the judgment of a more informed one. Handing millions of Americans the power to decide how wealth should be distributed, regardless of their judgment or knowledge, would be a disaster of equal proportion. But of course, because the word “democracy” is used, many automatically treat it as some great virtue.

This comes as Newsom continues setting the stage for an inevitable presidential run. After Tuesday's socialist takeover in New York, it's clear the California governor can sense the changing tides and wants a piece for himself.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Obama's Top Aide Trotted Out This Gentle Reminder to Dems. They Won't Like It Matt Vespa
Ken Paxton's New Ad Against James Talarico Is Brutal Jeff Charles
United States Announces Strikes Against Iran Moments After Trump Warning Cameron Arcand
Reason Editor Penned a Brutal Takedown of Darializa Avila Chevalier, the Most Insane of the Mamdani Trio Matt Vespa
Why Is Thune Running Scared? Kevin McCullough
Here's Gavin Newsom's Alarming Plan to Consolidate Power If He's Elected President Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Obama's Top Aide Trotted Out This Gentle Reminder to Dems. They Won't Like It Matt Vespa
Advertisement