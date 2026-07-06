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Tipsheet

The Hill Clutches Pearls About Vice President Vance's Book Royalties

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 6:30 PM
The Hill Clutches Pearls About Vice President Vance's Book Royalties
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

People write books for a reason, and one of the primary reasons is to make money. A best-selling book can launch someone into the stratosphere. 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling wrote the first book while on the dole and she's now among the world's richest people.

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Most people know this, except for the people at The Hill, it seems. They have stumbled upon a story they're trying to frame as a scandal: namely, that Vice President J.D. Vance earned royalties from his book 'Hillbilly Elegy' and that those royalties 'boosted his earnings.'

Truly groundbreaking journalism right here.

Here's more:

Vance made between $1 million and $5 million in domestic royalties from publisher HarperCollins, up from the $50,001 to $100,000 range he reported earning a year earlier.

The rest of his portfolio, however, was more stagnant. Vance continued to hold between $250,001 and $500,000 in bitcoin — unchanged from last year’s reported range. He earned less than $201 in his Coinbase account holding his cryptocurrency investments.

Vance reported deals with foreign publishers, including in Germany, Japan and Brazil. His largest upfront payout from an international agreement came from Chinese publisher Beijing Mediatime, which paid Vance $59,500.

A best-selling book that was adapted into a critically acclaimed movie made its author a nice chunk of change. The scandal.

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Related:

JD VANCE J.K ROWLING MEDIA BIAS MOVIES

We do not despise the media enough.

Earning your own income? That's anathema to the Left.

They are the epitome of Captain Obvious.

They know. There's a reason why the trans activist crowd tries to go after the 'Harry Potter' books and related media, like the 'Hogwarts: Legacy' video game. They don't want Rowling to earn income from her work, and it's no surprise they feel the same way about Vance.

Exactly this.

Former First Lady Jill Biden's book, 'View from the East Wing' went to the top of the New York Times bestseller list with a dagger marking that 'bulk and institutional buys' helped elevate it.

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The same thing happened when a PAC affiliated with Gavin Newsom bought two-thirds of his total book sales.

The system is rigged to favor Leftists, and when a conservative legitimately does well, it's suddenly problematic.

That's the game here. There is no scandal, there is no story. Vance wrote a book that did really well and was turned into a movie for which Glenn Close received an Academy Award nomination. He earned that money, and the Left is trying to paint it as something shady and corrupt.

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