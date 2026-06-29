Gunman Opens Fire at Mothers And Children Center, Killing Six
Gunman Opens Fire at Mothers And Children Center, Killing Six
Deleted Posts Reveal Socialist Primary Winner Backed Stalin and Communism
Deleted Posts Reveal Socialist Primary Winner Backed Stalin and Communism
DOJ Launches Investigation Into CCP-Aligned Millionaire
DOJ Launches Investigation Into CCP-Aligned Millionaire
Supreme Court Just Decided How Police Can Use Your Location Data
Supreme Court Just Decided How Police Can Use Your Location Data
ESPN Blames Caitlin Clark for Getting Punched in the Throat
ESPN Blames Caitlin Clark for Getting Punched in the Throat
Here's Why the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Opposes Deporting Illegal Alien Criminal Gang Members
Here's Why the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Opposes Deporting Illegal Alien Crimina...
Lefty Teacher Married Gazan Man to Grant Him U.S. Citizenship
Lefty Teacher Married Gazan Man to Grant Him U.S. Citizenship
VIP
The Democrat's Reign of Terror
The Democrat's Reign of Terror
ABC News Hammers Zohran Mamdani on Prisons, and It Doesn't Go Well for Him
ABC News Hammers Zohran Mamdani on Prisons, and It Doesn't Go Well for...
Signing Their Death Warrants
Signing Their Death Warrants
Justice Alito Wrote a Scathing Dissent in the Supreme Court's Mail-In Ballot Case
Justice Alito Wrote a Scathing Dissent in the Supreme Court's Mail-In Ballot Case
Meet the Socialist Who Says Israel Is Standing in the Way of American Prosperity
Meet the Socialist Who Says Israel Is Standing in the Way of American...
This New Socialist Candidate Says Roads, Schools, and Firefighters Prove America Is Already Socialist
This New Socialist Candidate Says Roads, Schools, and Firefighters Prove America Is Alread...
In a Creative Culture That Hates the American Flag, This Man Paints It
In a Creative Culture That Hates the American Flag, This Man Paints It
Tipsheet

After Refusing to Turn Over SNAP and Voter Data, WI Gov. Tony Evers Asks Feds for Federal Grant Money

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 29, 2026 1:30 PM
After Refusing to Turn Over SNAP and Voter Data, WI Gov. Tony Evers Asks Feds for Federal Grant Money
Democratic National Convention via AP

They say the definition of chutzpah is a man who murders his parents, then asks the court for leniency because he's an orphan. But we can add another definition to that word: after refusing to cooperate with the Trump administration and turn over voter information and SNAP data, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is now asking the feds for money to expand Amtrak in the state, going as far west as Dane County.

Advertisement

That takes guts, and the Trump administration should laugh at Evers' request.

The high-speed rail project was killed in 2011 when then-Governor Scott Walker decided not to waste the money on a project few people would use.

Gov. Evers, along with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and in partnership with Amtrak, today submitted a grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation, reviving a long-thwarted effort to expand passenger rail in Wisconsin. Under an application submitted to the Trump administration today, the Evers administration is proposing to expand the Amtrak Hiawatha train service into Dane, Jefferson, and Waukesha counties by building upon existing railroad infrastructure to extend two daily Hiawatha Chicago to Milwaukee trains to Madison, Watertown, and Pewaukee. The Trump administration is expected to make award determinations in the coming months.

"My administration has been working hard to fix the darn roads, make sure Wisconsinites can get from Point A to Point B safely, and expand reliable transportation alternatives to make it even easier to get to and from work, school, home, and everywhere in between. After years of neglect and disinvestment, Wisconsin's roads, bridges, and infrastructure had fallen into disrepair, and we've spent seven years working to reverse that trend. The opportunity to expand passenger rail has haunted Wisconsin for a generation because of a short-sighted political stunt — that decision cost our state dearly, and we want to right that wrong," said Gov. Evers. "Ensuring Wisconsin has the 21st-century transportation and infrastructure we need to compete for workers and thrive in a 21st-century economy must be a top priority for our state, especially if we want to keep working toward the future we've been building over the last seven years. This is an important effort that should have happened a long time ago, and I'm hopeful the Trump administration will approve our request so we can get this done."

Recommended

Supreme Court Mail-In Ballot Decision Leaves Trump With a Simple Message Cameron Arcand
Advertisement

Related:

SNAP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VOTER ID WISCONSIN

The Trump administration should throw the request in the trash until Wisconsin complies with voter rolls and SNAP data.

This is ridiculous.

Workers aren't going to come to Wisconsin because of a train. And if Francesca Hong wins, there will be fewer workers to ride public transport because they'll all leave for friendlier states.

He's got a bunch of bad ideas.

In Milwaukee, former Democratic Mayor Tom Barrett put the city on the hook for a streetcar boondoggle that's costing the city tens of millions of dollars.

This is the same thing.

Yes, he does.

Advertisement

Scott Walker called out Evers, too.

Yes, we are.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supreme Court Mail-In Ballot Decision Leaves Trump With a Simple Message Cameron Arcand
Here's Why the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Opposes Deporting Illegal Alien Criminal Gang Members Amy Curtis
The Socialists Are Coming... for the Democrats Kurt Schlichter
The Supreme Court Just Released Its Mail-in Ballot Ruling Matt Vespa
Deleted Posts Reveal Socialist Primary Winner Backed Stalin and Communism Jeff Charles
ABC News Hammers Zohran Mamdani on Prisons, and It Doesn't Go Well for Him Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Supreme Court Mail-In Ballot Decision Leaves Trump With a Simple Message Cameron Arcand
Advertisement