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Tipsheet

Tim Walz's Excuse for Pardoning a Child Molester Is Despicable, Even for Him

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 16, 2026 3:30 PM
Tim Walz's Excuse for Pardoning a Child Molester Is Despicable, Even for Him
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Things just keep getting worse for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Walz issued a pardon of Tou Le Vang, the Laotian man who was convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl, starting when she was just 10 years old. Walz did it because Vang was going to be deported, and he hoped a pardon would keep Vang in Minnesota.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio made Walz look like a fool, however, and used his authority as a Cabinet member to revoke Vang's legal status, and Vang was deported. Walz doubled down, however, saying he didn't see how removing the child predator from our country made Minnesota safer.

Despite being humiliated, Walz continues to white knight for Vang, saying he shouldn't be 'judged by our worst day' and he was just embarrassed by the Department of Homeland Security.

Vang had a 30-year probation sentence and a removal order from 20 years ago. He abused that girl for years. 

When most people have a bad day, they yell at their children or fight with their significant other. They don't sexually abuse a child for years.

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Related:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN MARCO RUBIO MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

This is also true.

And yet Democrats demonize ICE and fight to protect monsters like Vang.

Given how Walz governed Minnesota, it's clear why he would feel this way.

No, not really. It's as simple as Democrats want and need illegal aliens in this country to help them win elections and destroy this nation.

They'll do, say, and defend anything and everything that gets them closer to that goal. That's why they supported Graham Platner in Maine, too.

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Bizarre is what Walz does best.

As we all should.

This is the only acceptable thing. What Walz is doing is beyond deplorable, and he was almost a heartbeat away from the White House.

We dodged a bullet, and so did our nation's children.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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