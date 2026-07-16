Tim Walz's Excuse for Pardoning a Child Molester Is Despicable, Even for Him

Things just keep getting worse for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Walz issued a pardon of Tou Le Vang, the Laotian man who was convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl, starting when she was just 10 years old. Walz did it because Vang was going to be deported, and he hoped a pardon would keep Vang in Minnesota.

Advertisement

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made Walz look like a fool, however, and used his authority as a Cabinet member to revoke Vang's legal status, and Vang was deported. Walz doubled down, however, saying he didn't see how removing the child predator from our country made Minnesota safer.

Despite being humiliated, Walz continues to white knight for Vang, saying he shouldn't be 'judged by our worst day' and he was just embarrassed by the Department of Homeland Security.

.@GovTimWalz on why ICE shouldn’t have deported this child rapist: “we can’t all be judged by our worst day.”



For Tou Lue Vang this wasn’t just one “worst day” — it was YEARS of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl starting when she was 10.



Just disgraceful. https://t.co/QCzSnYh4zA pic.twitter.com/hJ2TRlan4k — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 15, 2026

Vang had a 30-year probation sentence and a removal order from 20 years ago. He abused that girl for years.

When most people have a bad day, they yell at their children or fight with their significant other. They don't sexually abuse a child for years.

As it happens, the entire point of the law is judging people on their worst day, hullo — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 16, 2026

This is also true.

@ICEgov did what Tim Walz and that disgusting parole board refused to do: protect children. This child rapist should be nowhere near his own children or anybody else’s child. — R.C.✝️🇺🇸 (@Bzboyzmom) July 16, 2026

And yet Democrats demonize ICE and fight to protect monsters like Vang.

“We can’t all be judged by our worst decade.” — Midrats and Bug Juice (@catechumen_13) July 16, 2026

Given how Walz governed Minnesota, it's clear why he would feel this way.

How is he still on this? What does Walz gain for doubling down on support for a child rapist?



There has to be more to this story. https://t.co/BVkyXymxFU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 16, 2026

No, not really. It's as simple as Democrats want and need illegal aliens in this country to help them win elections and destroy this nation.

They'll do, say, and defend anything and everything that gets them closer to that goal. That's why they supported Graham Platner in Maine, too.

If your ‘worst day’ is raping a child, then yes, you will be judged for that. And prosecuted. And, if you’re an illegal alien, deported.



Beyond bizarre that Tim Walz is doubling down on this. https://t.co/lqkywHwahS — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 15, 2026

Advertisement

Bizarre is what Walz does best.

Hey @GovTimWalz, if on your “worst day” you raped a 10 year-old child, I’m going to judge you. https://t.co/pnGTLCJ2ZF — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) July 15, 2026

As we all should.

I am very willing to judge this guy—and Tim Walz—by his worst day. https://t.co/7UwSxc3eDe — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 16, 2026

This is the only acceptable thing. What Walz is doing is beyond deplorable, and he was almost a heartbeat away from the White House.

We dodged a bullet, and so did our nation's children.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.