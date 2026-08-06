Time for the Few Remaining Sensible Democrats to Put Up or Shut Up

Only 25 years after the September 11 attacks on the United States, a major political party has fallen in with people who view that attack as deserved and the attackers as righteous. If it were parody, no one would accept it because good parody is based in truth and the truth is this fall of the Democratic Party is not believable. Sure, they’ve expressed sympathies for enemies of the United States before, but always for political advantage only; now they appear to mean it or are so afraid of it they won’t say anything to the contrary. Democrats have gone from being wrong to being an existential threat to the country.

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I have not seen a single Democrat candidate for office this election cycle praise the United States or even say anything that could be perceived as positive about it. Seriously, have you?

I’ve seen “founded on racism,” and “racist history,” some “oppressive” this or that and all the other things liberals whine about. “Colonization” is the ultimate evil, even though it was the greatest and most important thing to happen to civilization ever, and literal evil — fascists, socialists and communists — are praised and emulated. There is something broken about these people, and, if the leadership of the Democrats don’t stand up to it soon, they are going to lose their party for good.

And if those people gain power, God forbid, it’s going to be a nasty existence until they are — well, to put it in terms they’d like — aborted.

In the name of their idiotic understanding of “democracy,” these Hitlers want to wipe out the presidency, the Supreme Court, and the Senate and replace them with a board and a “leader” appointed by the House. They are either too stupid to recognize that this is the structure of the Soviet Union and China’s governments, or they’re hoping everyone else is. Given the education system today and how communism is popular among many, it’s probably a little bit of both.

The Democratic Party is now controlled by a distinct minority that will attack anyone, including their own side, if they are obstructed in any way. You might think a small percentage of the people in one party can’t do that much damage, but you have to remember history. The Nazis were NOT a majority in Germany, the communists were NOT a majority in Russia, the Maoists were NOT a majority in China.

Never underestimate the ability of a small group of committed people to do incredible amounts of damage on a much larger population.

Think of it this way: in the movie “High Noon,” Gary Cooper is the sheriff standing between a mob seeking “justice” and the prisoner they’re looking to kill in the jail. They could easily overpower Cooper, the only man in the movie with morals and principles, but some of them would die. Cooper could shoot a few of them before the rest of the mob got to him and killed him, a point Cooper skillfully makes by asking individuals in the mob if they’re willing to take a bullet for the cause themselves?

The answer, it turns out, is no, they are not. The mob soon dissipates. In that scenario, Cooper is in charge — one man — because the larger number of people were in fear for their lives and just wanted to go home. Even though Cooper was the hero in the movie, the concept demonstrates that totalitarians count on this.

People will keep their heads down, their mouths shut, as despotism sweeps the countryside, because they don’t want to be hurt themselves. Democrats know these people are no good, their agenda is dangerous and damaging. They’re simply afraid to say anything because they want to avoid the ire of the true believers.

Maybe they believe they’ll moderate once in office, but that never happens. It’s more likely they’ll get more radical and violent than they’ve already been.

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The time to stand up to them is now, and the people to do it are Democrats. That Republicans opposed Democrats would not be impactful; if Democrats said the same thing, that would matter.

To do this, Democrats would have to grow a pair and put the country over their party — it would mean they’d have to lose their chance at controlling the Senate (and maybe the House) — and there is no reason to believe anyone on the Left, with the exception of John Fetterman, is capable of even considering that.

James Carville has announced he won’t be a part of a party with noted terrorist-loving antisemite Hasan Piker in the tent, but…well, Piker isn’t just in the tent, he owns a big chunk of it. Will Carville do anything about it? If he just remains silent or only focuses on Democrats he likes, his words will prove empty. He either has to be active in his opposition to the empowerment of the fascists, or expose himself as a fraud. The same goes for all the other Democrats shuddering in fear tonight. Put up or shut up and lose your party.

What’s it gonna be, bub?

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, "Outrage, INC.," which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F***ing Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on X at @DerekAHunter.

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