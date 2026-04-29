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Tipsheet

Tim Walz Was Destroyed by the DOJ for Trying to Take Credit for Fed Raids on Fraudulent MN Businesses

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 29, 2026 12:30 PM
Tim Walz Was Destroyed by the DOJ for Trying to Take Credit for Fed Raids on Fraudulent MN Businesses
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

Yesterday, federal agents raided the Quality Learing Center and other locations in Minneapolis amid the state's massive welfare fraud scandal. That scandal was allowed to fester and flourish under Attorney General Keith Ellison and Governor Tim Walz, and it got so bad it — at least temporarily — ended Walz's political career.

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Despite the fact that Walz didn't lift a finger to combat the fraud but apparently did work to punish whistleblowers who reported it, he's still trying to take credit for the federal crackdown on the fraud that happened in his state.

We've never seen a ratio quite like that, with ten times the number of replies versus reposts and quotes, by the way. And it's a lie, of course. According to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Walz and Ellison knew about the fraud and did nothing.

"Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison testified today and repeatedly failed to provide lawmakers and the American people with a clear explanation of how such rampant fraud was allowed to flourish under their watch," read a press release from the House Committee on Oversight. "Testimony and information obtained by the Committee reveals that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison were aware for years of widespread fraud in social service programs, lied to Americans about their knowledge of fraud, retaliated against state employees who raised concerns, and failed to take meaningful action."

The Justice Department was also having none of this and they called out Walz, too.

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Related:

DOJ MEDICAID MINNESOTA SNAP TIM WALZ

The entire post reads:

You have been suing, not sharing. But while you’re in a sharing mood, please do share:

-SNAP enrollment data so we can find the people stealing food from needy families in your state.

-Voter rolls so we can ensure no dead people and only American citizens are voting in your elections. 

-Access to all criminal aliens in your jails and prisons, so we can protect your streets from violent crime.

Ouch.

All of those things would combat fraud in Minnesota, yet Walz won't share that information. And we all know why.

It was really a *chef's kiss*, no?

As is Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. What do they all have in common? The (D) after their name.

Walz even continued to take credit for these raids.

That's not how this worked at all. It wasn't until an independent journalist blew the story open and ended Walz's reelection campaign that Democrats even pretended to care about fraud. Despite that, judges have let fraudsters off, given them light sentences, and one fraudster, Abdirashid Said, even fled the country after he was charged in an $11 million Medicaid fraud scheme after prosecutors gave him $150,000 bail and didn't take his passport.

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Then Walz took a parting shot at the ICE agents who protected themselves against Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

Both of these Leftists listened to Walz's Lt. Governor, Peggy Flanagan, who told them to "put their bodies on the line" to stop deportations. Good did this by striking an ICE agent with her car, and Pretti by fighting with them. 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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