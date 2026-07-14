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Tipsheet

Never Forget the Media's Despicable Response to the Butler Assassination Attempt

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 14, 2026 4:30 PM
Never Forget the Media's Despicable Response to the Butler Assassination Attempt
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Two years ago yesterday, Thomas Crooks tried to assassinate President Trump at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. President Trump sustained an injury to his ear, and retired firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed. Two others in the crowd were injured.

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Yesterday, we told you about the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General (OIG) issuing a report on the Secret Service's numerous failures leading up to Butler. But we also cannot forget how despicable the media were in their response to and coverage of the attempt on President Trump's life.

CNN said President Trump "fell over" due to 'loud noises,' which made a lot of lawmakers very angry.

And here's a screenshot of the CNN page.

Here's more:

CNN initially reported the Saturday assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump as if the former president had merely fallen off a stage – a characterization that swiftly earned condemnation from conservative lawmakers and those commenting on social media.

"Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally," CNN's headline read shortly after news broke that there was possible gunfire at a Pennsylvania Trump rally. 

The headline angered conservative lawmakers, as well as others on social media, who described the headline as "conscious deception" and "disgraceful." 

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Related:

CNN DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS PENNSYLVANIA TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

CNN also said President Trump's speech was "interrupted by the Secret Service" and the Washington Post repeated the 'loud noises' lie.

Joy Reid was one of the first to peddle conspiracy theories about the assassination attempt, saying the President was not even shot at all.

USA Today also went with the "loud noises" narrative. Those were gunshots.

The Washington Post also said Elon Musk and other "pro-Trump billionaires" shaped the shooting narrative.

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And it persisted.

By October of 2024, the media was already trying to memory hole the Butler assassination attempt.

It was despicable behavior, but totally on-brand for media that work as stenographers and propagandists for the DNC. It's no surprise they would downplay an assassination attempt against President Trump, whom they despise.

But the rest of us need to remember how they acted two years ago and hold them accountable for it.

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