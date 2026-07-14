Never Forget the Media's Despicable Response to the Butler Assassination Attempt

Two years ago yesterday, Thomas Crooks tried to assassinate President Trump at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. President Trump sustained an injury to his ear, and retired firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed. Two others in the crowd were injured.

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Yesterday, we told you about the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General (OIG) issuing a report on the Secret Service's numerous failures leading up to Butler. But we also cannot forget how despicable the media were in their response to and coverage of the attempt on President Trump's life.

July 14, 2024. This is a real newspaper. pic.twitter.com/qMIL9srXek — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 13, 2026

CNN said President Trump "fell over" due to 'loud noises,' which made a lot of lawmakers very angry.

CNN claimed Trump fell over due to loud noises when someone tried to assassinate him. They are not a reliable source. — Asgaronean (@asgaronean1134) July 19, 2024

And here's a screenshot of the CNN page.

This is an actual screenshot of CNN coverage of the assassination attempt. It was taken by my relative. It is not satire.

Washington Post initial headline was “Trump left rally after loud noises.”



These media are where Democrats get their news. pic.twitter.com/7cxuolEvJy — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) July 14, 2024

Here's more:

CNN initially reported the Saturday assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump as if the former president had merely fallen off a stage – a characterization that swiftly earned condemnation from conservative lawmakers and those commenting on social media. "Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally," CNN's headline read shortly after news broke that there was possible gunfire at a Pennsylvania Trump rally. The headline angered conservative lawmakers, as well as others on social media, who described the headline as "conscious deception" and "disgraceful."

CNN also said President Trump's speech was "interrupted by the Secret Service" and the Washington Post repeated the 'loud noises' lie.

Telling was the stunning cognitive dissonance of the liberal media. CNN said Trump’s speech had been “interrupted by the Secret Service” and that he “falls at rally.” The Washington Post said Trump had been “escorted off the stage after loud noises,” — RonK (@SeekGod613) July 19, 2024

Joy Reid was one of the first to peddle conspiracy theories about the assassination attempt, saying the President was not even shot at all.

Joy Reid pumps conspiracy theories about Trump assassination attempt©Tiktok / joyreidofficial

MSNBC's Joy Reid took to X saying he may not have even been shot at all. Reid finds the episode in Butler, Pennsylvania 'weird' and implies it was a staged event. pic.twitter.com/H1LtsVTP9q — Rob de Nazar🔶 🇺🇦🌿🌈United Progressives🧡💚❤️💛 (@robdn) July 19, 2024

USA Today also went with the "loud noises" narrative. Those were gunshots.

the media is always lying ...USA Today immediately following the assassination attempt trying to one-up the CNN Headline "Trump ... falls at rally" headline pic.twitter.com/RF0Lccoct8 — 1 of a small group of Plaintiffs (@Tdillon06) July 16, 2024

The Washington Post also said Elon Musk and other "pro-Trump billionaires" shaped the shooting narrative.

Shame on @elonmusk, @BillAckman, and @DavidSacks for “shaping shooting narrative”.



It wasn't shooting, there were just “loud noises” which caused Trump to “fall”, as correctly reported by CNN and NY Times 🤡

_ pic.twitter.com/CXYuZbK3cD — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 15, 2024

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And it persisted.

The coverage of this is surreal: "shooting", "loud noises", "startled and fell over". How can this many outlets refuse to print assassin or assassination. Even nearly a day after some are still dragging their feet. — MoshiMoshiMoan (@MoshiMoshiMoan) July 14, 2024

By October of 2024, the media was already trying to memory hole the Butler assassination attempt.

🧵THREAD🧵



The media is already trying to memory-hole the (first) attempted assassination of former President Trump.



I suspect many of you have felt it happening, but I walked through the details for The Spectator, and wanted to share some of them here.



Follow along ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/bhMiHgXThh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 16, 2024

It was despicable behavior, but totally on-brand for media that work as stenographers and propagandists for the DNC. It's no surprise they would downplay an assassination attempt against President Trump, whom they despise.

But the rest of us need to remember how they acted two years ago and hold them accountable for it.

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